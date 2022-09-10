Police catch convicted rapist who absconded from prison By Press Association September 10 2022, 4.24pm HMP Leyhill. Leyhill minimum-security Prison in Gloucestershire (Anthony Devlin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have caught a convicted rapist who absconded from prison more than three months ago. Sean Phipps, 51, failed to return to HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire after being released on a temporary licence to visit Bristol on June 1. Sean Phipps (Avon and Somerset Police) Phipps, who has convictions for kidnap and rape, was detained by police in Leicestershire at around 10pm on Friday. He was then handed over to Avon and Somerset Constabulary. His capture comes after police made two appeals to the public. In a statement, the force thanked the public for their support in sharing their appeal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appear relaxed together during Windsor visit Camilla as ‘The Queen’ is a question for the future, King’s spokesman says Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing King and Queen shake hands with well-wishers at Clarence House Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival More from The Courier Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus 0 Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife 0 Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee 0 Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross 0 Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates