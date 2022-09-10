Camilla as ‘The Queen’ is a question for the future, King’s spokesman says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Camilla as ‘The Queen’ is a question for the future, King’s spokesman says

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 8.18pm
Camilla is being referred to as Queen Consort (Victoria Jones/PA)
Camilla is being referred to as Queen Consort (Victoria Jones/PA)

The question of whether the Royal Households will ever refer to Camilla as “The Queen” rather than “Queen Consort” is one for the future, the King’s spokesman has said.

As the wife of the King, Camilla is technically Her Majesty The Queen, but in their briefings and statements Buckingham Palace has kept to Queen Consort.

A spokesman for the King did not rule out a shift when asked whether Camilla would forever more be known as Queen Consort, but said Charles and Camilla were concentrating instead on the events of the next week and a half.

“The King and Queen Consort are focused on getting through those next 10 days,” the spokesman said.

“I think those who saw the Queen Consort yesterday movingly meeting people outside Buckingham Palace know how moved she is at the moment and that’s her focus so that will be a question for the future.”

Charles and Camilla's wedding day
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall after their church blessing on their wedding day (Reuters/PA)

Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said royal officials were being cautious.

“Despite all of the progress so far, royal officials – perhaps mindful of the Diana legacy – continue to be cautious about the precise nature of Camilla’s new status,” he said.

“They prefer to focus on the fact she’s the consort of a king.

“The reality is that Camilla is a Queen and Queen Camilla will be crowned at her husband’s coronation.”

Camilla will be crowned at Charles’s side at his coronation, just as the last Queen Consort, the Queen Mother, was.

She is expected to wear the Queen Mother’s 1937 coronation crown.

No date has been set for the coronation, but Elizabeth II’s ceremony was 16 months after her accession.

The royal website used to declare: “A Queen consort is crowned with the King, in a similar but simpler ceremony.”

But, following Charles’s marriage to Camilla, it added the get-out clause “unless decided otherwise”.

Elizabeth II delivered a masterstroke on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee in February 2022 when she endorsed the then Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she said.

Platinum Jubilee
Front pages of the Sunday national papers on February 6 2022 after the Queen backed Camilla as Queen (Ian West/PA)

It was a shrewd move from the monarch, setting her affairs in her twilight years in order and ensuring as smooth a transition as possible.

Camilla later said she felt “very honoured and very touched” by the public seal of approval, which followed years of debate.

Royal aides insisted, when she married Charles, that Camilla did not want to be queen and said originally that she “intended” to be known instead as Princess Consort – the first in British history – when Charles acceded to the throne.

But the careful use of the word “intended” left this open to change in the future.

Any mention of “Princess Consort” was removed from Charles’s website during a revamp in 2018.

There was fierce debate ahead of the royal wedding in 2005.

The prince’s advisers argued that Camilla would simply choose not to call herself queen and be known as Princess Consort.

But the Government and other experts said that unless there was a change in the law, Camilla would still legally become queen when Charles became king, no matter what she chose to call herself.

Much has changed in the years since Charles – whom aides once said had no intention of remarrying – wed his long-term love.

The Queen and Camilla
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Cornwall riding side by side in a carriage to Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations (David Jones/PA)

Camilla was blamed for the breakdown of the prince’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales, and, when news of their affair first came to light, she faced vitriolic criticism.

But in the decades after the Waleses’ divorce, the untimely death of Diana in 1997 and Camilla’s acceptance into The Firm, the public mood towards the former Mrs Parker Bowles has softened.

Through charity work championing literacy, and highlighting the problem of domestic abuse and sexual violence, Camilla has carved out her own royal role.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Iga Swiatek was victorious at Flushing Meadows(Matt Rourke/AP)
Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder
Bayern Munich were left stunned as Stuttgart fought back to draw at the Allianz Arena (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw
Harry, Meghan and Archie as a baby (Toby Melville/PA)
Palace waits for information on Archie and Lili’s titles before website change
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers left by members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex appear relaxed together during Windsor visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing
King Charles III greets members of the public (James Manning/PA)
King and Queen shake hands with well-wishers at Clarence House
Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Flowers laid on Belfast’s Shankill Road following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Brian Lawless/PA)
What is happening and when in the days after the Queen’s death

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Courier News - Perth - Richard Burdge Story. Pontoon expansion work has started on the Tay River. Picture shows part of the site being developed with Friarton Bridge in the background. Willowgate Trout & Salmon Fishery, Lairwell, Perth. Friday 28th October 2016.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross
0
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates