Home News UK & World

Charles will be a brilliant King, says Cameron

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 9.42pm Updated: September 10 2022, 10.24pm
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles and then prime minister David Cameron (Chris Jackson/PA)

King Charles is set to become a “brilliant” monarch after serving the “longest apprenticeship in history”, David Cameron has said.

The former prime minister disclosed that when he was in office, he had audiences with the then Prince of Wales so Charles could prepare for the day when, as sovereign, he was holding weekly meetings with the premier.

“I had audiences with Prince Charles when Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne because he wanted to start thinking about how to conduct those audiences,” Mr Cameron told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme – in an interview to be broadcast on Sunday.

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May at the Accession Council
Former prime ministers David Cameron and Theresa May at the Accession Council (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“From what I saw he will be brilliant at that job. Brilliant at listening, brilliant at asking questions, giving wise advice and sage counsel. This has probably been the longest apprenticeship in history.”

He said that, like his mother, the new King was a “superb diplomat” and predicted he would prove a “very worthy successor” when it came to supporting the British government of the day abroad.

“I saw him in action at Commonwealth heads of government meetings and he knows everybody personally, he interacts with them brilliantly,” Mr Cameron said.

“The soft power that the British monarch brings to help a prime minister and a government with all those international relations, it was obviously outstanding under Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles and Camilla with the then prime minister Tony Blair
Charles and Camilla with the then prime minister Tony Blair (Johnny Green/PA)

“I think you will see Charles III will be a very worthy successor in that regard.”

His comments were echoed by another former premier, Sir Tony Blair, who said the King was well prepared for what lay ahead.

Writing in The Sunday Times, he said: “I feel for King Charles at this moment of heavy responsibility. But I also believe in him.

“Reinforced by his mother’s example, his attachment to duty is clear. He is an intelligent, caring and good man. His sense of service to his people and his love for them will be as profound as hers.

“Do not imagine for an instant that in the long years past he has not watched, absorbed and thought about what it means to be king. He is well prepared and, I have no doubt, resilient for the task ahead.”

