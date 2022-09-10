Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw

By Press Association
September 10 2022, 10.16pm
Bayern Munich were left stunned as Stuttgart fought back to draw at the Allianz Arena (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich were left stunned as Stuttgart fought back to draw at the Allianz Arena (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)

Bayern Munich dropped points for the third successive Bundesliga game as Stuttgart scored a stoppage-time penalty to draw 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.

The hosts had taken the lead in the 36th minute through 17-year-old Mathys Tel, who became Bayern’s youngest scorer in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy then saw a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

The visitors, though, did equalise on the hour through substitute Chris Fuhrich – only for Bayern to swiftly regain the lead when Jamal Musiala slotted into the far corner.

Guirassy struck the crossbar and had another goal ruled out by VAR, but had the final say in stoppage time.

Referee Christian Dingert checked the pitchside monitor for a late challenge by Matthijs De Ligt on the Guinea striker and pointed to the penalty spot, with Guirassy making no mistake to earn Stuttgart a point.

Hoffenheim moved level with leaders Bayern after beating 10-man Mainz 4-1.

Defender Alexander Hack was sent off late in the first half after VAR upgraded a yellow card to red for a foul, which resulted in a penalty – but Andrej Kramaric fired wide.

The Croatia forward made amends to put Hoffenheim ahead early in the second half, with Grischa Promel and Munas Dabour also on the scoresheet. Although Dominik Kohr struck a late consolation, Hoffenheim defender Pavel Kaderabek added a fourth in stoppage time.

Elsewhere on Saturday, RB Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 3-0 to give new coach Marco Rose a win in his first game in charge against his former club.

Wolfsburg secured their opening Bundesliga victory after they won 1-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Schalke saw off bottom club Bochum 3-1 to get their own maiden victory, leaving the visitors still pointless. Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2.

Barcelona ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at Cadiz, where the LaLiga match had been stopped during the closing stages following a medical emergency in the stands.

Cadiz’s goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma brings a defibrillator as a supporter is attended by a medical team in the stands
Cadiz’s goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma took a defibrillator to the stands, where a supporter was treated by medics (Jose Breton/AP)

Frenkie De Jong put Barca in front early in the second half, before Robert Lewandowski – who had started on the bench ahead of the crunch Champions League clash against his former club Bayern Munich – doubled the lead from close range.

With around 10 minutes left, the match was suspended because of a medical emergency in the stands, which saw the players taken off.

Play eventually resumed just after 9pm local time, with Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele adding late goals as Barca moved top above Read Madrid.

Jose Carmona struck twice in the first half as Sevilla won 3-2 at Espanyol to finally record a LaLiga victory.

The visitors finished with 10 men after former Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela was sent off late on.

Saturday’s late game saw Atletico Madrid coast past Celta Vigo 4-1 while Rayo Vallecano had earlier beaten Valencia 2-1.

Giacomo Raspadori’s late goal put Napoli top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Spezia.

AC Milan had Portugal forward Rafael Leao sent off early in the second half at Sampdoria but still ran out 2-1 winners after a penalty from Olivier Giroud to stay level on 14 points with Napoli.

Marcelo Brozovic struck with just a minute left as Inter Milan beat Torino 1-0 at the San Siro.

Neymar’s first-half goal proved enough to give Paris St Germain a 1-0 home win over Brest to extend their unbeaten start.

Brest missed the chance to equalise during the second half when Islam Slimani saw his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Marseille moved up into second after beating Lille 2-1 for a fifth straight league win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Iga Swiatek holds aloft the US Open trophy (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam…
Sarah Glenn (left) took four wickets to help set England on the way to a dominant victory (Will Matthews/PA)
Skipper Amy Jones delighted with ‘confident’ England victory over India
Iga Swiatek was victorious at Flushing Meadows(Matt Rourke/AP)
Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory
Sophia Dunkley (right) helped guide England to victory in the opening T20 international against India (Will Matthews/PA)
England ease to nine-wicket victory in opening T20 clash with India
England’s Ollie Robinson is embraced by captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Keegan Petersen on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval, London. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Advantage England after a poignant day of action in south London
England and South Africa’s national anthems were sung before the third day of the third Test (John Walton/PA)
England’s Ollie Robinson admits to nerves ahead of singing new national anthem
Ellis Genge, centre left, celebrates his early opening try (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Ellis Genge scores twice on debut as Bristol edge out Bath in thriller
Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw
England’s Liz Young claims first LET title with victory at Swiss Ladies Open
Lewis Hamilton will line up in 19th place for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Hamilton considers cockpit distractions due to overtaking issues at Monza
Ollie Pope impressed for England (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson and Ollie Pope lift England on wicket-laden third day

More from The Courier

The Queen's coffin cortege will make a private stop at Brechin Castle for 45 minutes.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Angus
0
Traffic chaos on the M90 today due to the roadworks at Junction 2. Pic Kenny Smith, Kenny Smith Photography Tel 07809 450119
Queen's Cortege: Where and when it will pass through Fife
0
The window has been smashed at Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop. Photo: Andrew Smith.
Windows smashed at Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated death of Queen
Explorer Road in Dundee, where a dais has been set up for dignitaries to pay their respects.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Dundee
0
Courier News - Perth - Richard Burdge Story. Pontoon expansion work has started on the Tay River. Picture shows part of the site being developed with Friarton Bridge in the background. Willowgate Trout & Salmon Fishery, Lairwell, Perth. Friday 28th October 2016.
Queen's Cortege: Your full guide to the plans in Perth and Kinross
0
Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates