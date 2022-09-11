Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe By Press Association September 11 2022, 2.34am British acting royalty Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe (Matt Crossick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up British acting royalty Olivia Colman is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has been confirmed. The Oscar-winning actress will appear alongside Don Cheadle and Samuel L Jackson in upcoming series Secret Invasion, due for release next year. The series sees Jackson once again reprise his character of Avengers boss Nick Fury as he deals with a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls, who have been infiltrating Earth for years. "I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion, an Original series, streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus . pic.twitter.com/1bnG4KBL0D— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2022 “This is my war, alone,” Jackson is heard to say, in a short trailer released at the Disney D23 Expo on Saturday. “I’m the last person standing between them and what they really want.” “You’re in no shape for this fight that lies before us,” Colman tells him. The trailer also featured appearances from Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Don Cheadle as James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes and Martin Freeman. Secret Invasion will begin streaming in 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat 0 RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo 0 Harrison Ford becomes visibly emotional as he debuts new Indiana Jones trailer Disney surprises fans with exclusive looks at snippets from Avatar sequel Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen’s death made me homesick but proud of my heritage Stormzy offers support to family of Chris Kaba during London protest Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint Emmerdale to air on Sunday amid ITV scheduling changes London art gallery to host book of condolence in tribute to the Queen More from The Courier Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat 0 Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places 0 Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege 0 Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife 0 Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81 0