Members of TV show Hunted to swap suits for jogging bottoms for cancer awareness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Members of TV show Hunted to swap suits for jogging bottoms for cancer awareness

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 7.02am Updated: September 11 2022, 9.46am
Team of hunters taking part in the challenge (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)
Team of hunters taking part in the challenge (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

Members of TV show Hunted are to swap their suits for jogging bottoms as they aim to climb the highest peaks across 94 counties to raise awareness for cancer.

Over the weekend, the team of 26 are to begin the challenge by climbing 11 peaks including Ben Nevis in Inverness-shire on Saturday and Leith Hill in Surrey on Sunday, with a total of 91 to be completed by September 30.

The TV show Hunted sees contestants go on the run for around 25 days, with a team of ‘hunters’ composed of former and serving police, intelligence personnel, and on-foot teams aiming to find them, and there is also a celebrity version which raises funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

Group of people standing next to each other
Hunted team members donning their Peak Aid t-shirts in order to take on the peaks (Jean-Pascal Barbe is the third person on the back row) (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

Jean-Pascal Barbe, 39, who starred as a hunter in the regular series in 2021 and will be taking on the challenge, told the PA news agency that the pancreatic cancer diagnosis of friend Dawn Rhoden in 2021 acted as the inspiration behind the challenge.

“On the show Hunted, I met George Rhoden who was a retired DI in the Metropolitan Police and he was quite a great inspiration for me because he kind of set up the Black Police Association and I guess he kind of set the precedent for working in the police and doing it successfully,” the detective from Bedfordshire said.

“Anyway, met him, worked with him and he was kind of like a mentor to me and I met his wife Dawn and she effectively is the reason why he is the way he is and I was very inspired by them.”

Jean-Pascal Barbe running with his son Alfred Olivier, 6 (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

While filming for that series, Mr Barbe was told some “terrible news” about Mrs Rhoden.

“We just found out that while we were filming that Dawn has been diagnosed with cancer, the late stages of it, so she is going to have to go through very aggressive treatment,” he said.

“So after filming, a few of us got together and said we should do something about it and took on this challenge to give her a bit of a hope.”

Mr Barbe’s father also passed away with pancreatic cancer when he was 12.

He added that training for the challenge has left his and his team “hanging” at various moments and questioning why they ever thought the challenge would be easy.

“I don’t know if you’ve seen three blokes essentially trying to run up a stairs, it is like that, panting, maybe a little bit if crying,” he said.

“Then we thought, hold on, we said we were going to do 91 of these.

“Did we actually think before we acted? Clearly not.

“But we started it, so we will get ourselves up there.”

Group standing next to each other
Jean-Pascal Barbe (fifth in the lineup) said that half of the fundraising target will be used to fund Dawn’s treatment (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)

Hoping to raise £50,000, which will be split equally between Cancer Research UK as well as to support Dawn with her cancer treatment, Mr Barbe said that it has been encouraging to see the support for the challenge so far.

“We’ve raised nearly £1,000 and yesterday we had a pledge from a clothing manufacturer up in Durham, who are going to give us £1,000 and we have only just launched”, he said.

People have also been encouraged to support the cause by carrying out their own challenges “whether it’s running, rowing, cycling, going up or down your stairs”.

“It’s not necessarily about climbing Ben Nevis or Snowden, it’s doing something of a similar distance because then you’re showing support and doing something, which is kind of like reaching your peak,” he added.

More information about the challenge can be found here: https://givepenny.com/donate2/peakaid/oneoff/amount

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II and with a pro-republic Labour Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to debate for the first time since change was rejected in a 1999 referendum (Mark Baker/AP)
Death of Queen Elizabeth II rekindles Australian republic debate
Flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Well-wishers urged not to take teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes
As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counter-offensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability (Leo Correa./AP)
Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days
Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigns in Vasteras, Sweden (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/AP)
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
Members of TV show Hunted to swap suits for jogging bottoms for cancer awareness
Queen's Cortege: Queen's cortege moves from Balmoral
The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in north-eastern Papua New Guinea (Renagi Ravu/AP)
Three dead after strong earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea
Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest in Europe (AP)
Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored
Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil (Matt Rourke/AP)
US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks
What the papers say – September 11 (PA)
What the papers say – September 11
King Charles will be proclaimed the monarch at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)
Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle

More from The Courier

Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Team of hunters taking part in the challenge (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
0
Henry Deick with instructor Paul Stephenson before take-off at Dundee Airport.
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
0