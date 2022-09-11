Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 8.46am
Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigns in Vasteras, Sweden (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/AP)
Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigns in Vasteras, Sweden (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/AP)

Sweden is holding an election that is expected to boost a populist anti-immigration party which is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security.

The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighbourhoods.

The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is now changing.

Sweden Election
People cast their votes at a polling station in the suburb of Rinkeby outside Stockholm, Sweden (Ali Lorestani/TT News Agency/AP)

Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, will take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the centre-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

Md Andersson enjoys high approval ratings. The 55-year-old became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and was at the helm as Sweden made its historic bid to join Nato following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zeth Isaksson, a sociologist from Stockholm University who specialises in electoral behaviour, said her image has benefited from her experience in government, first as finance minister, through crises including the Covid-19 pandemic and, as prime minister, in the negotiations to join Nato.

“Magdalena Andersson is one of the most important factors in this election,” he told The Associated Press.

Sweden Election
People queue at a polling station in Malmo to cast their votes in Sweden’s general election (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)

But many voters have also tired of her party, which has been in power for eight years, blaming it for high taxes and for failing to stem the shootings that have made Sweden one of Europe’s most violent countries.

“She has had eight years to do everything that she’s now saying she’s going to do,” said Bosse Adolfsson, a 70-year-old partly retired electrician who joined a rally of the Sweden Democrats on Saturday evening. “She is asking for four more years to not do anything.”

There are two major blocs: one with four parties on the left and another with four on the right. The polls leading up to the election showed the blocs running neck and neck.

Sweden Elections
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson speaks during an election rally in Celsiustorget, Uppsala (Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency/AP)

Even if Ms Andersson’s party wins the most votes, if the left-wing bloc does poorly, she might not be able to form a government with a majority in parliament. In that case, it would go to the party in second place to get its chance to form a government.

On the eve of the vote, Ms Andersson campaigned in an immigrant diverse suburb of Stockholm, Rinkeby, speaking to a crowd after a warm-up act by a Swedish hip hop artist with Somali roots.

Ms Andersson said she is concerned about the rising popularity of the Sweden Democrats, characterizing it as a “far-right” party whose rhetoric and beliefs could affect how welcome people could feel in society.

“It could be a different Sweden that we could have in four years,” she said.

The Sweden Democrats wrapped up their election campaign on Saturday with a loud, rock music-filled event, just metres from the country’s parliament building in central Stockholm.

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Akesson campaigns at Stortorget in Malmo (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)

Jimmie Akesson, the 43-year-old leader who has helped revamp the party’s image, addressed his supporters from a stage decorated with the party’s daisy symbol along the city waterfront.

The party has clearly tapped into the social mood, and other parties have been moving closer to its positions, as many Swedes believe they can no longer bear the costs of the country’s generous refugee policies of the past. Rising crime under eight years of left-wing rule are also convincing some to give it a chance.

Tobias Andersson, a 26-year-old member of parliament for the Sweden Democrats who is seeking a second term, said his party is being unfairly characterised as racist by opponents because it serves their interests.

“I wasn’t even born when my party was founded, I don’t really care who founded it. I look at the values and policies that we support today,” he told the AP at the party rally.

He said other parties that have accused the Sweden Democrats of being racist are now “pushing forward the same policies themselves”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II and with a pro-republic Labour Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to debate for the first time since change was rejected in a 1999 referendum (Mark Baker/AP)
Death of Queen Elizabeth II rekindles Australian republic debate
Flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Well-wishers urged not to take teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes
As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counter-offensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability (Leo Correa./AP)
Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
Queen's Cortege: Queen's cortege moves from Balmoral
The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in north-eastern Papua New Guinea (Renagi Ravu/AP)
Three dead after strong earthquake hits remote part of Papua New Guinea
Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest in Europe (AP)
Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored
Team of hunters taking part in the challenge (Jean-Pascal Barbe/PA)
Members of TV show Hunted to swap suits for jogging bottoms for cancer awareness
Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil (Matt Rourke/AP)
US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks
What the papers say – September 11 (PA)
What the papers say – September 11
King Charles will be proclaimed the monarch at a ceremony in Cardiff Castle on Sunday (PA)
Charles to be proclaimed King in ceremony at Cardiff Castle

More from The Courier

Tomasz Makos.
Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife
Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigns in Vasteras, Sweden (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/AP)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
The morning scene at Brechin Castle gates. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Brechin Castle: Angus halt for the Royal cortege
0
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Live updates as Queen's cortege travels through Tayside and Fife
0
Henry Deick with instructor Paul Stephenson before take-off at Dundee Airport.
Dundee pensioner Henry learns to fly for first time aged 81
0