Well-wishers urged not to take teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 9.52am Updated: September 11 2022, 9.56am
Flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Mourners are being urged not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen.

The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be taken.

Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
A marmalade sandwich at Balmoral (Aine Fox/PA)

Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.

Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

The floral shrines at royal residences over the last few days have included tributes such as teddy bears, Corgi soft toys, balloons and marmalade sandwiches in a nod to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear.

The Royal Parks said cards and labels will be accepted, adding: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Duke of Sussex, Duchess of Sussex, Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”

They added that it will not be possible to light candles in the parks and that lit candles will be extinguished.

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas from seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral.

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

