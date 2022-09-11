Churches in Windsor remember the Queen as crowds pour in to pay respects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Churches in Windsor remember the Queen as crowds pour in to pay respects

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 12.30pm
Thousands of mourners have flocked to Windsor to pay tribute to the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thousands of mourners have flocked to Windsor to pay tribute to the Queen.

Large crowds had already gathered on Sunday morning, and, by the afternoon, roads in the town were closed and walkways were packed with people.

Local churches also paid tribute to the Queen during Sunday worship, with one close to Windsor Castle set to hold a special service later in the day.

A photo of Queen Elizabeth II during a service at St Stephen and St Agnes Church in Windsor, following her death on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022.

King Charles III ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

He was then formally proclaimed King in a historic ceremony at St James’s Palace in London following a meeting of the Accession Council, during which he swore an oath to privy counsellors.

A sea of flowers, cards and tributes were being placed outside the gates of Windsor Castle ahead of the local proclamation of the monarch near the Queen Victoria statue in the Berkshire town.

Stewards had been trying to divert mourners on a different route to the gates as a large crowd was building up.

Roads were also closed off.

Military veterans could be seen among those paying tribute.

People walk past the window of a shop in Windsor paying tribute to the Queen (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alvie Porter-Smith, 87, who lives nearby, speculated that the number of people visiting on Sunday could be the largest yet.

He told the PA news agency: “Already there are queues along the Long Walk, but it’s a rather nice atmosphere, with people making conversation.”

Also among the visitors was Lucy Pursley, from nearby Maidenhead, with her mother Kathy and three children, who took five bouquets of different-coloured flowers which they had each picked out at a nearby shop.

Ms Pursley said: “We really wanted to come here and show our respects. Each of us picked our flowers out and have written a message on them.

“It would be nice to know someone from the royal family read them just so they know what the Queen meant to everyone, even children.”

Stuffed toys, cards, letters and gift bags were also seen among the tributes.

Ned Hart, 43, from Egham in Surrey, said: “I’ve been here every day and have laid flowers each time.

“It’s nice to see the the pile of tributes building up; I hope the whole area is covered by the time of the funeral.

“The number of children and young people I’ve seen here is also heart-warming, the next generation will not forget our great Queen.”

Windsor Parish Church of St John the Baptist will hold a special service for the Queen at 5pm.

Reverend Canon Sally Lodge, Rector of Windsor, during a service at St Stephen and St Agnes Church (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Local churches paid tribute to the former monarch and spoke about the next chapter under King Charles III earlier in the day.

Reverend Canon Sally Lodge, speaking during a Sunday service at the Parish Church of St Stephen & St Agnes, said: “Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth, for her faith and her dedication to duty.

“Bless our nation as we mourn her death and may her example continue to inspire us.”

She went on to praise the “dedication to public service” of King Charles III.

Members of the church had the opportunity to sign a book of condolence and will sing the national anthem after the service ends.

