Home News UK & World

Policing operation ahead of Queen’s funeral will be ‘hugely complex’

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 12.54pm
Well-wishers queue to view floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace, London (Joe Giddens/PA)
A senior Metropolitan Police officer has said policing in the run-up to the Queen’s funeral will be a “hugely complex operation”.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy on Sunday said hundreds of extra officers had already been called in as thousands descended on the capital following the monarch’s death.

Officers are likely to be concerned with managing crowds, with a huge number of mourners expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state, expected to be from Wednesday.

Stuart Cundy, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police (Yui Mok/PA)

Leaders from around the globe will also travel to the UK for the state funeral on Monday, meaning security will be of increased concern.

Mr Cundy said: “Our role is to ensure this is going to be a safe and a secure set of events.

“Our policing operation is hugely complex, with a huge amount of detail within it, as you can well imagine.

“So we’re always mindful of all manner of different potential things that might occur. We know that not just the eyes of the United Kingdom but the world will be on London at this point in time.”

Members of the public are being encouraged to engage with police and speak to them if they have any concerns.

Mr Cundy said: “This is a point in time for everybody to remember Her late Majesty the Queen, to pay respects, and I think also to celebrate the long life of public service which she demonstrated.

“As a police officer, we swear a solemn oath and it’s a real privilege to be serving His Majesty the King. The Met is well prepared and people will already have seen significant policing presence of my colleagues here in London, and that will continue to build over the coming days.

“We’re working closely with other police forces here in London, and many other partners and other agencies that are involved in the many events that will take place from now leading up to the state funeral on Monday.”

World leaders are expected to be in London for the state funeral, but Mr Cundy said the force was prepared for their visit.

He said: “As part of our policing operation, and we have much experience with this here in the Met Police, is to protect key individuals that may be coming at different points in time, but particularly to the state funeral on Monday, and then undoubtedly that will be many people, many significant individuals from across the world, but we have excellent protection officers that will be working with other colleagues to ensure that there’s a safe and secure environment for people to come and pay their respects and to remember that life and public service of Her late Majesty the Queen.”

