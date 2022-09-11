Rally calls for scrapping of Government’s controversial Troubles legacy plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rally calls for scrapping of Government’s controversial Troubles legacy plan

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 2.46pm
People march through Belfast city centre during the Time for Truth rally (Liam McBurney/PA)
People march through Belfast city centre during the Time for Truth rally (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hundreds of people have gathered in Belfast to demand the scrapping of the Government’s contentious plan to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Relatives of those killed during the conflict were among those who protested in heavy rain outside Belfast City Hall against the controversial legislation being put through Parliament.

Demonstrators marched from various parts of the city ahead of the event outside the landmark building in central Belfast.

Time for Truth rally
People march through Belfast city centre during the Time for Truth rally (Liam McBurney/PA)

The majority of bereaved families in attendance lost loved ones in killings involving state forces.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and is now set for consideration by the House of Lords.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth recovery body.

The Bill, if enacted, would also end inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The changes are opposed by political parties and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland, as well the Irish government.

Time for Truth rally
Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill at Sunday’s rally (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane addressed the ‘Time for Truth’ rally on Sunday afternoon while senior party figures, including vice president Michelle O’Neill, watched on from the crowd.

Mr Finucane, whose solicitor father Pat was murdered by loyalists in 1989 in a killing linked to state agents, told the event the Bill is designed to cover up the Government’s role in the conflict.

“The new Prime Minister Liz Truss needs to hear that we will not allow our rights to be cherry picked or traded ever by a British government,” he said.

“She must bin this flawed legislation without delay.

“This has and remains a long campaign and today is but another staging point.

“But we are stronger when we stand together in solidarity. We are not giving up. We are not going away.

“All the British Government can do is delay the truth. They can no longer deny responsibility and they can no longer deny rights and they will ultimately not be successful.

“We should and I know we will take hope that the truth will out.”

Natasha Butler, whose grandfather Paddy Butler was shot dead by soldiers in west Belfast in 1972, branded the legislation a “slap in the face to victims”.

Time for Truth rally
Natasha Butler speaks during the Time for Truth rally at Belfast City Hall (Liam McBurney/PA)

Preliminary inquest proceedings into the deaths of Mr Butler and four others killed in the shootings in Springhill 50 years ago have recently commenced, with a full inquest due to be heard next February.

“This Bill of shame will provide an amnesty for British state forces and deny our families basic legal rights to an inquest, an independent investigation and civil actions,” Ms Butler said.

“It is a slap in the face to victims as it will prioritise the demands of the British military lobby over the legal rights of victims of state violence.

“The objective of the British government’s Bill of shame is to cover up their dirty war in Ireland.”

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was killed by paratroopers on Bloody Sunday in Londonderry in 1972, told the rally the British establishment is “scared” of the truth.

“They are trying to deny us justice because they are scared to face justice,” he said.

“Every human being on this planet is born equal and if the British government’s Bill of shame is implemented, the victims of British army killings will be treated as less equal than others. This cannot be allowed.

“We will stop this obnoxious Bill by whatever means possible. We must never give up. We must fight on. We will fight on and we will not go away until truth and justice are achieved.”

