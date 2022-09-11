Jon Rahm sets clubhouse lead at BMW PGA Championship with stunning 62

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Rahm sets clubhouse lead at BMW PGA Championship with stunning 62

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 4.30pm
Jon Rahm set the clubhouse target following a stunning 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm set the clubhouse target following a stunning 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)

Spain’s Jon Rahm faced an anxious wait to see if his stunning final round of 62 was enough to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Rahm started the day six shots off the lead, but carded two eagles and seven birdies to overhaul early clubhouse leader Patrick Reed and set a testing target of 16 under par.

The former US Open champion covered the back nine in just 29 shots despite a bogey on the 15th, finishing in style with an eagle from 20 feet on the 18th.

“I hope it’s enough, I doubt it will be enough to win it outright,” Rahm said. “The next few hours are going to be a bit stressful.

“I was trying to go as low as possible and after playing the first seven holes in one under I thought I was behind the pace. After that it was a period of not blackout golf, but the sort of flow I wish I could get into every round.”

Reed had earlier looked like striking a notable blow in the battle between LIV Golf and the established tours as a closing 63 took him to 14 under.

The former Masters champion is one of 18 members of the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit to have started the DP World Tour’s flagship event, something Rory McIlroy said he found “hard to stomach”.

Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed during day four of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)

“I definitely felt welcome,” Reed insisted. “The guys were very respectful, very nice to me. They were the same as when I come over and play year-in and year-out every time.

“For me as a player and as an honorary lifetime member, I definitely will come back and play. I always want to play at least the minimum and continue to hold my card.

“I take pride in that, I take pride in being a worldwide player and coming over and playing on the European Tour (now DP World Tour). Nothing will change how I feel about coming over to play.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

