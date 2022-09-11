Impromptu musical duet creates ‘uplifting’ atmosphere in London station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Impromptu musical duet creates ‘uplifting’ atmosphere in London station

By Press Association
September 11 2022, 7.22pm Updated: September 11 2022, 7.48pm
Commuters at London Bridge station (Yui Mok/PA)
Commuters at London Bridge station (Yui Mok/PA)

A woman who stumbled upon an impromptu musical exchange in a London railway station described the encounter as being “lovely” and “uplifting”.

Rosie Brooks, 42, told the PA news agency that she was walking through London Bridge station on her way to Borough Market on Sunday at 2pm when she heard music from “across the concourse”.

“So [I] popped my head round to have look, it was such a lovely moment. Am so lucky they were playing just as I passed by,” the illustrator who specialises in music added.

The sound of music came from Anna Lapwood, the director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge, who played Lascia ch’io pianga by Handel – an Italian- soprano aria – on the station’s organ at the request of a security guard called Marcella, who trained as a singer.

The former said that she had “spontaneously” stopped at the station to play some songs for the Queen before the duet took place and described the experience as being “so moving”.

Ms Brooks added that “quite a few people were gathered by the end” and that the performers both seemed “totally engrossed in the music”.

“It was such an uplifting moment, very needed at the moment.”

