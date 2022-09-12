Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners warned they may queue for 12 hours to see the Queen

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 1.14am Updated: September 12 2022, 7.30am
Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be ‘extremely busy’ (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Officials expect queues to see the Queen's lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be "extremely busy" (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Officials expect queues to see the Queen’s lying in state could last 12 hours and stretch for miles as rail firms warn trains will be “extremely busy”.

Whitehall chiefs in charge of logistics for the historic five-night vigil have estimated mourner numbers could be close to that which turned up to view Pope John Paul II, according to The Sun.

A million mourners filed past the late pope when he lay in state in Rome in 2005.

While Westminster Hall will be open 24 hours a day for four days for crowds to view the Queen’s coffin, “insiders” reportedly told the paper people may have to wait up to 12 hours in a three-mile-long queue.

The Rail Delivery Group has meanwhile warned those wanting to travel to Westminster Hall to expect services to London and all of its stations to be “extremely busy”.

People filing past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, in Westminster Hall in 2002
People filing past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, in Westminster Hall in 2002 (PA)

The rail operator’s customer information director told the BBC people needed to plan carefully and allow plenty of time if planning to travel during the official mourning period.

Transport for London also warned that roads and public transport in central London will be very busy and has advised travellers to allow “plenty of extra time” for their journeys and to avoid driving where possible.

Andy Byford, London’s Transport Commissioner, told the national broadcaster: “We are working with our partners to keep our city moving smoothly and to ensure that everyone who is planning to attend the memorial events can do so safely.”

