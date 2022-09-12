King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 2.46am
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The King will use Clarence House as his home for the time being, with major building work at Buckingham Palace yet to be completed.

Buckingham Palace is considered Monarchy HQ and Charles III has already held a series of audiences with the PM, cabinet ministers and Realm High Commissioners at the famous London landmark.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III during an audience with the Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland at Buckingham Palace on Sunday (Victoria Jones/PA)

The £369 million reservicing programme at the historic building is spanning 10 years, and includes updating the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating.

It is understood the King and the Queen Consort will use nearby Clarence House – the Queen Mother’s former home which Charles moved into in 2003, as their home at this stage while focused on the aftermath of the Queen’s death, with the Palace reserved for official duties.

Clarence House, built between 1825 and 1827 to the designs of John Nash, is much loved by the couple, and was extensively refurbished and redecorated to the their taste, and features pieces from Charles’s art collection and many family photos around the residence.

General view of Clarence House
Clarence House in central London (John Stillwell/PA)

Buckingham Palace has served as the official London residence of the UK’s sovereigns since 1837.

It has 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices and 78 bathrooms.

With Elizabeth II dying just four days ago, how the royal residences are used in the future has yet to be decided out of respect.

Charles is expected to inherit his late mother’s beloved private estates of Balmoral and Sandringham.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Charles’s official Welsh home is Llwynywermod, his Welsh property in Llandovery, Myddfai. It is not yet known whether he will pass this to his son, the new Prince of Wales.

William and the Princess of Wales moved just days ago to the four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, to offer their children more freedom away from central London, amid a start at a new school which coincided with the death of the youngsters’ great-grandmother.

It has been reported they will move to Windsor Castle, or another larger property in Windsor in the future, but a source insisted: “Right now the focus is the mourning of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Windsor Castle Stock
Windsor Castle in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Waleses have Kensington Palace’s 20-room Apartment 1A as their office and base in London at the moment, and the Anmer Hall mansion on the Sandringham estate as a country retreat in Norfolk.

The Queen used the ancient royal fortress of Windsor Castle in Berkshire both as a private home, where she spent most of her time in her later years, and as an official royal residence for certain formal duties including audiences and state visits.

