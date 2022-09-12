Trial of police officer accused of assaulting Dalian Atkinson to begin By Press Association September 12 2022, 2.48am Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The trial of a police officer accused of assaulting ex-Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson is set to begin. Charges were brought against 31-year-old West Mercia Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith after Mr Atkinson died following an incident in August 2016. Prosecutors allege Bettley-Smith used unreasonable force in striking Mr Atkinson with a baton after he had been tasered by another officer near his childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire. West Mercia Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is to stand trial (Jacob King/PA) Mr Atkinson, 48, went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died around an hour later after being taken to hospital by ambulance. At the time, West Mercia Police said officers were called amid concerns “for the safety of an individual”. Bettley-Smith, who is on bail, will face trial on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Monday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months Duke of Sussex’s tribute to the Queen in full Harry thanks Queen for ‘sound advice’ in emotional tribute Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’ Canadian student uses hundreds of pieces of tape in Queen tribute Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93 More from The Courier Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again? 0 In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest 0 Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes 4 COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen 0 Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…