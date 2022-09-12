What the papers say – September 12 By Press Association September 12 2022, 2.50am What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Monday’s papers cover the procession of the Queen’s coffin. The Sun and The Daily Telegraph call it the monarch’s “last great journey”. Front page wrap of @TheSun on Monday #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wJwk1W0RAb— Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) September 11, 2022 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Her last great journey'Read Judith Wood's moving piece here: https://t.co/tlrHgdsVUcSign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/cGAE53d95i— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 11, 2022 It’s the “Queen’s saddest journey”, the Daily Express says. Monday's front page: Queen's saddest journey begins.https://t.co/DVAv0uaFpc#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IO5ImoGXLc— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 11, 2022 The Daily Mail has: “The saddest journey… now the long goodbye.” Monday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/sbf2R11LEc— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) September 11, 2022 The procession will be her “final journey”, The Independent, the Daily Star, the i and the Daily Mirror write. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/2zlNlvGGQe— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) September 11, 2022 Monday's front page: Her final journey #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ICiU7MQQcT pic.twitter.com/RbLvFQbvT7— Daily Star (@dailystar) September 11, 2022 Monday's front page: Queen's final journey begins #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nogkhvuOjW— i newspaper (@theipaper) September 11, 2022 Sunday's front page: The Final Journey Home#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jfLR7fdFTu— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 11, 2022 “Our gracious Queen,” Metro calls the late monarch. Tomorrow's paper today 📰OUR GRACIOUS QUEEN#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wMFDxZCwOU— Metro (@MetroUK) September 11, 2022 The Times‘ wrap carries the same photo and sentiment as the other papers, while inside shows crowds assembled along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh to see the passing of her cortege. Monday’s TIMES: “Her final journey begins” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xweh1PUGTq— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 11, 2022 Monday’s TIMES (inside wrap): “Five-mile queue for Queen” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/yowrbqyQdU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) September 11, 2022 Elsewhere, the Financial Times and The Guardian carry the latest from the war in Ukraine after Russian forces suffered a major set-back in Kharkiv. Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 12 September pic.twitter.com/jGS8TMjeFt— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 11, 2022 Guardian front page, Monday 12 September 2022: Russia launches 'revenge' attacks as Ukraine offensive gathers pace pic.twitter.com/W7ZKjF2rtb— The Guardian (@guardian) September 11, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months Duke of Sussex’s tribute to the Queen in full Harry thanks Queen for ‘sound advice’ in emotional tribute Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’ Canadian student uses hundreds of pieces of tape in Queen tribute Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93 More from The Courier Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again? 0 In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest 0 Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes 4 COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen 0 Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…