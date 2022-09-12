Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 7.14am
Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)
Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)

Patrick Mahomes opened Kansas City’s NFL season with five touchdowns as the Chiefs defeated the Arizona Cardinals 44-21.

The 26-year-old quarterback was dominant from the outset, finding the end zone three times in the first half before adding two more late on.

The Chiefs defence also did well to hold Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray to under 200 yards as the 2020 NFL champions began their 2022 campaign in imposing fashion.

Tom Brady also began his 22nd season in style, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

After a slow start from both teams, Brady finally found the end zone with a five-yard pass to Mike Evans.

Four field goals sealed the result for Tampa as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was forced from the game with a hand injury.

A dominant defensive display handed the Miami Dolphins a 13-point win against AFC East rival the New England Patriots.

The defence came away with a touchdown, an interception and a forced fumble while keeping the Patriots’ offence quiet for all but one drive.

Missed opportunities for Green Bay summed up the story of the Packers’ 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson dropped a 75-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the game as quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave up a crucial interception and fumble en route to a 16-point defeat.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield fell just short against his former team, going down 26-24 to the Cleveland Browns.

The New Orleans Saints came from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-6.

The Bears overcame the San Francisco 49ers by nine points in torrential conditions in Chicago.

The Indianapolis Colts were forced to settle for a 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans after Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 42-yard field goal in overtime.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers rounded out Sunday’s week one victors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Niall Maher should be in Grimsby’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Niall Maher pushing for more game time as Grimsby host Gillingham
Nicky Featherstone is out of the Crewe clash (Will Matthews/PA)
Hartlepool without injured captain Nicky Featherstone for Crewe visit
Reece Devine is close to a return for Swindon (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Reece Devine could boost Swindon for Sutton showdown
Ange Postecoglou is in contention to take over at Brighton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history

More from The Courier

What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Jillian Hossack, Polly Jones, Linda Allan and Tallulah Whoop at Craigie Hillfest. Image: Phil Hannah
In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest
0
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes
4
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038060 - Brechin Castle - Queen's funeral procession is due to call in for a possible private function. Crowds - car etc. Picture Shows; the cortege arrives and heads into the castle grounds, Brechin Castle, Brechin, 11th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen
0
Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…