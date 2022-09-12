Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 7.18am
Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge in the aftermath of an earthquake near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)
Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge in the aftermath of an earthquake near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)

The death toll from a major earthquake in western China rose to 93 as the search for survivors continued, authorities said.

A magnitude 6.8 quake hit Sichuan province last week, with much of the damage concentrated in Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region in the province.

Another 25 people remained missing as of Sunday evening, rescuers said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The search for survivors and recovery of bodies were complicated by heavy rains and the risks of landslides, which forced some residents to move to temporary shelters.

Rescuers deliver supplies via an uphill path in the aftermath of an earthquake along the Moxi River near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China's Sichuan Province
Rescuers deliver supplies via an uphill path in the aftermath of an earthquake along the Moxi River near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)

The earthquake also affected Chengdu, the provincial capital, where residents were under strict zero-Covid controls, meaning they were not allowed to leave their buildings.

Footage online showed residents banging at metal gates at the front of apartment complexes as they sought to leave their buildings.

Tens of millions remain under China’s extensive zero-Covid controls.

Chengdu’s local government announced that a few districts where there had been no new Covid-19 cases will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

However, much of its 21 million residents remain under lockdown.

Volunteers prepare foods for survivors in Moxi Town
Volunteers prepare foods for survivors in Moxi Town (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)

The city reported just 143 cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, more than half of which were people who did not have symptoms.

China has stuck to its massive system of lockdowns and mass testing even as the rest of the world has loosened restrictions.

The country’s approach has minimised deaths but has kept millions of people locked in their homes for weeks or even months at a time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Queen at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)
Duke of Sussex’s tribute to the Queen in full
The Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Harry thanks Queen for ‘sound advice’ in emotional tribute
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai (Christopher Pike/AP)
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier
A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine (AP)
Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’
Matt Palandra’s tape art before and after it is put in the light (themagicmatt/PA)
Canadian student uses hundreds of pieces of tape in Queen tribute
Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hasthagens Sport Center in Malmo, Sweden (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)
Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call
The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 (Carl Bowman/National Park Service/AP)
One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park
An Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organised by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (AP)
Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process
Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)
Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals

More from The Courier

What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Jillian Hossack, Polly Jones, Linda Allan and Tallulah Whoop at Craigie Hillfest. Image: Phil Hannah
In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest
0
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes
4
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038060 - Brechin Castle - Queen's funeral procession is due to call in for a possible private function. Crowds - car etc. Picture Shows; the cortege arrives and heads into the castle grounds, Brechin Castle, Brechin, 11th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen
0
Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…