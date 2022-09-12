Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Sweden left in limbo after elections are too close to call

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 7.54am
Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hasthagens Sport Center in Malmo, Sweden (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)
Poll workers count votes at a polling station at Hasthagens Sport Center in Malmo, Sweden (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP)

Sweden faces weeks of political uncertainty after neither of the country’s blocs failed to secure a clear governing majority in elections that saw another boost for a far-right party.

With more than 94% of the ballots counted, the centre-right opposition that includes Sweden’s now second largest party, the Sweden Democrats, had a razor-thin edge over the governing Social Democrats and their allies in the centre-left bloc headed by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who has not resigned.

The result was so close that the election authority said a definitive outcome would not be known before Wednesday, when the uncounted votes, including those cast abroad, have been tallied.

The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson celebrates at the party’s election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm
The leader of the Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson celebrates at the party’s election watch at Elite Hotel Marina Tower Tower in Nacka, near Stockholm (Stefan Jerrevång/TT News Agency/AP)

As of now, the preliminary results make it unlikely any party will secure a majority of 175 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, Sweden’s parliament.

“It’s incredibly close. It’s basically a coin toss with 50-50 for both sides. So, we don’t know at the moment,” said Zeth Isaksson, a sociologist at Stockholm University.

The biggest winner of the evening was the populist anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which had a strong showing of nearly 21%, its best result.

The party gained on promises to crack down on shootings and other gang violence, which have shaken a sense of security for many in Sweden.

The party has its roots in the white nationalist movement but years ago began expelling extremists.

Sweden’s Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson delivers a speech at the Social Democratic Party election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm
Sweden’s Prime Minister and Social Democratic party leader Magdalena Andersson delivers a speech at the Social Democratic Party election watch at the Waterfront Conference Center in Stockholm (Jonas Ekströmer/TT News Agency/AP)

Despite its rebranding, voters long viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it.

But that has been changing, and its result in this election shows just how far it has come in gaining acceptance.

The Social Democrats, who have been in power in Sweden since 2014, remain the largest party with 30.5% of the vote.

Ms Andersson said it was obvious that the social democratic movement, which is based on ideals of creating an equal society and a strong welfare state, remains strong in Sweden.

The conservative bloc was led during the campaign by the centre-right Moderates, who won 19%.

Leader Ulf Kristersson told his supporters that he stands ready to try to create a stable and effective government.

However, Sweden is likely to face a lengthy process to form a government, as it did after the 2018 election.

Ms Andersson, a 55-year-old economist, became Sweden’s first female prime minister less than a year ago and led the country’s historic bid to join Nato following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Golf course searched in hunt for weapon that killed nine-year-old Olivia
Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend (Jane Barlow/PA)
UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Queen at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)
Duke of Sussex’s tribute to the Queen in full
The Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of the Queen (Chris Jackson/PA)
Harry thanks Queen for ‘sound advice’ in emotional tribute
Sanjay Shah poses for a photograph on the Palm Jumeriah Island in Dubai (Christopher Pike/AP)
Dubai court rejects Danish extradition request for British financier
A Ukrainian soldier passes by a Russian tank damaged in a battle in a just freed territory on the road to Balakleya in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine (AP)
Ukraine ‘pushes Russia back to border’ after retaking ‘village after village’
Matt Palandra’s tape art before and after it is put in the light (themagicmatt/PA)
Canadian student uses hundreds of pieces of tape in Queen tribute
The Hance Rapid, located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77 (Carl Bowman/National Park Service/AP)
One dead after boat overturns at Grand Canyon National Park
An Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organised by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (AP)
Ethiopia’s Tigray forces say they are willing to enter peace process
Rescuers deliver supplies via a temporary bridge in the aftermath of an earthquake near Moxi Town of Luding County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province (Shen Bohan/Xinhua/AP)
Death toll from western China earthquake rises to 93

More from The Courier

What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Jillian Hossack, Polly Jones, Linda Allan and Tallulah Whoop at Craigie Hillfest. Image: Phil Hannah
In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest
0
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes
4
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038060 - Brechin Castle - Queen's funeral procession is due to call in for a possible private function. Crowds - car etc. Picture Shows; the cortege arrives and heads into the castle grounds, Brechin Castle, Brechin, 11th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen
1
Milos Vodika thought he was communicating with a child.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…