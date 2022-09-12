Golf course searched in hunt for weapon that killed nine-year-old Olivia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Golf course searched in hunt for weapon that killed nine-year-old Olivia

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 10.32am Updated: September 12 2022, 1.38pm
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)
Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Family handout/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel are searching land at a golf course.

Three weeks on from the death of the schoolgirl, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22, Merseyside Police said an “extensive land search” is being carried out at West Derby Golf Club.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “Three weeks on and our investigation continues in our relentless pursuit of the man responsible for Olivia’s murder and those who are shielding him.

“I promised that we would leave no stone unturned in our hunt for the offender and the guns used on that night, and today, following information, we are carrying out an extensive land search at West Derby Golf Club in our hunt for those weapons.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death
Police carrying out searches at West Derby Golf Club in Liverpool as part of the investigation into nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s murder (Eleanor Barlow/PA)

“Our search teams are being supported by the North West Underwater Search Team and the Merseyside Police drone unit.”

He said the search is taking place in the area where the old Deysbrook Barracks used to be.

Mr Kameen added: “My message to the offender is clear – we will not stop until we have the evidence to put you before the courts and behind bars.

“Olivia’s family are absolutely broken by her tragic loss, which has robbed a beautiful young child of the life and future she should have been looking forward to.

“Olivia wanted to be a teacher or a vet and her family have described her as someone who liked to laugh and make others laugh.

“She was an innocent young child in her own home, who should have been safe.

“Since Olivia’s murder the investigation team has been working around the clock.

Flowers near the scene in Kingsheath Avenue
Flowers near Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s home in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help us with our investigation to come forward.

“This offender and those protecting him are a blight on the community and the impact they have on the decent people of the community is toxic.

“The information you have could be that vital piece of information we need to find justice for Olivia and her family. If you know anything please get in touch.

“All information received will be acted upon.”

Fifty officers were searching the golf course on Monday.

Sergeant Gary Sorrell said: “It is an open land-based search, utilising search-trained officers, the underwater search team, dog officers, off-road bikes and our aerial assets as well.”

Police could be seen searching a stream which runs through the golf course as well as bushes and undergrowth in the area.

Officers on off-road bikes were patrolling the course, which had been closed to the public.

The search is expected to last for the rest of the day.

Olivia was fatally shot and her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was injured when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their home at about 10pm.

Nine men arrested in connection with the youngster’s death have all been bailed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 1083 of 22nd August.

