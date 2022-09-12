Security staff prepare expected queue route for Queen’s lying in state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Security staff prepare expected queue route for Queen’s lying in state

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 12.06pm
Crowds gather on Lothian Road to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes as it makes its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral (Lesley Martin/PA)
Crowds gather on Lothian Road to pay their respects as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes as it makes its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral (Lesley Martin/PA)

The expected queue route for the Queen’s lying in state in London is quiet as security staff prepare for millions of people to line up and pay their respects in the coming days.

Infrastructure for the queue is being set up so the public can view the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall from Wednesday evening to Monday morning before her funeral.

Full details on the queue will be released at 10pm on Tuesday ahead of its opening on Wednesday at 5pm.

But security staff and stewards in high-vis vests from firms such as Headline Security and Wise Security have already been stationed at regular points along the expected route.

Route of Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Palace of Westminster
(PA Graphics)

It stretches from Parliament’s tourist entrance at Cromwell Green down Millbank, past the Lords and Victoria Tower Gardens, across Lambeth Bridge and loops back north on the other side of the river past the Covid Memorial Wall.

Metropolitan Police officers as well as Welsh police officers are also manning the expected route, parts of which are already lined with barriers.

Portaloos and crowd control infrastructure such as barriers and temporary flooring have been set up inside Victoria Tower Gardens, which is likely to be the pinnacle of the queue before it leads into Cornwall Gardens.

A marquee and armed police can be seen at the entrance to Cornwall Gardens with several police and emergency service vehicles parked across the road.

Security staff by Victoria Tower Gardens told the PA news agency that crowds are expected to swell ahead of Wednesday afternoon.

They said the queue is likely to snake for miles, potentially all the way along the river to Tower Bridge.

However, it is not clear if the queue will stretch along South Bank after Westminster Bridge or down through the streets of Lambeth.

Queen’s death: what happens next
(PA Graphics)

People will not be allowed to camp and will be given numbered wristbands to indicate their place in the queue so they are able to leave and come back, security staff said.

On Monday morning, pedestrians were walking freely up and down the route without anyone appearing to have arrived early to queue.

The atmosphere has been calm as dozens of broadcasters set up cameras to film along the south side of the river with the Palace of Westminster in the background.

People will be able to queue 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday for the Queen’s lying in state.

