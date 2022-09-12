New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 12.50pm
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is greeted by the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern is greeted by the Queen during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said that her government will not pursue any moves to change the country into a republic following the death of the Queen.

Ms Ardern said she thought New Zealand will eventually become a republic, and it would probably happen within her lifetime, but that there were more pressing issues for her government.

The remarks were her first about the New Zealand republic debate since the Queen’s death, and reflect previous comments she has made on the issue.

Ms Ardern has also previously expressed her support for the country eventually becoming a republic.

Under the current system, the British monarch is New Zealand’s head of state, represented in New Zealand by a governor-general. The governor-general’s role these days is considered primarily ceremonial.

Still, many people argue that New Zealand will not fully step out from the shadows of its colonialist past and become a truly independent nation until it becomes a republic.

“There’s been a debate, probably for a number of years,” Ms Ardern said.

“It’s just the pace, and how widely that debate is occurring. I’ve made my view plain many times. I do believe that is where New Zealand will head, in time. I believe it is likely to occur in my lifetime.

“But I don’t see it as a short-term measure or anything that is on the agenda any time soon,” Ms Ardern said.

She said that becoming a republic was not something her government planned to discuss at any point.

“As I say, in large part actually because I’ve never sensed the urgency,” Ms Ardern said.

“There are so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. I don’t think it’s one that would or should occur quickly.”

The death of the Queen and ascension of King Charles III to the throne has revived the republic debate in many countries around the world.

Charles became the head of state not only in the United Kingdom and New Zealand but also in 13 other countries, including Canada, Jamaica and Australia.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the Beehive in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald/AP)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after he was elected in May.

But he said on Sunday that now is not the time for a change but rather for paying tribute to the Queen.

He previously said that holding a referendum on becoming a republic is not a priority of his first term in government.

Many people in New Zealand have speculated in the past that the republic debate would gather momentum only after the death of the Queen, given how beloved she was by so many.

Ms Ardern said she did not link the two events. “I’ve never attached it in that way,” she said.

The Queen’s image features on many of New Zealand’s coins and banknotes, prompting the nation’s central bank to advise people the currency depicting her remains legal tender following her death.

Ms Ardern also announced on Monday that New Zealand will mark the death of the Queen with a public holiday on September 26.

The nation will hold a state memorial service on that day in the capital, Wellington.

Ms Ardern said the Queen was an extraordinary person and many New Zealanders would appreciate the opportunity to mark her death and celebrate her life.

“As New Zealand’s Queen and much-loved sovereign for over 70 years, it is appropriate that we mark her life of dedicated public service with a state memorial service and a one-off public holiday,” Ms Ardern said.

Ms Ardern said she will leave this week for Britain to attend the Queen’s funeral.

