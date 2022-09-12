Jury selected to try police officer accused of assaulting ex-footballer By Press Association September 12 2022, 12.50pm A jury has been selected in the trial of a police officer accused of assaulting ex-Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A jury has been selected in the trial of a police officer accused of assaulting ex-Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town footballer Dalian Atkinson. Charges were brought against 32-year-old West Mercia Police Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith after Mr Atkinson died in August 2016. Prosecutors allege Bettley-Smith used unreasonable force in striking Mr Atkinson with a baton after he had been tasered by another officer near his childhood home in Meadow Close, Telford, Shropshire. West Mercia Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith is to stand trial (Jacob King/PA) Mr Atkinson, 48, went into cardiorespiratory arrest and died about an hour later after being taken to hospital by ambulance. At the time, West Mercia Police said officers were called amid concerns “for the safety of an individual”. A jury of seven men and five woman was selected to hear the case, but not sworn, at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday. The Crown is expected to open its case against Bettley-Smith, who denies a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, on Tuesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91 Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’ Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England Coffin procession ‘is last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen’ Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat Papua New Guinea declares King Charles III head of state More from The Courier ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the… Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day… 0 LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers… 0