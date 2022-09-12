Zelensky’s tribute to Queen’s ‘selfless service’ By Press Association September 12 2022, 3.00pm The Queen in 2018 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky took time out from organising his country’s fightback against Vladimir Putin’s forces to sign a book of condolence for the Queen. The UK’s ambassador in Kyiv Melinda Simmons said she was “deeply honoured” by the president’s gesture. “Grateful to the president for taking the time to do this given all else that is happening in (Ukraine) at this time,” she said. Deeply honoured that @ZelenskyyUa signed our condolence book for #QueenElizabethII this morning. Grateful to the President for taking the time to do this given all else that is happening in 🇺🇦 at this time. pic.twitter.com/fOwBoBRV6F— Melinda Simmons (@MelSimmonsFCDO) September 12, 2022 Ukrainian troops have been taking part in a major counter-offensive against Russia’s forces. The message left by Mr Zelensky read: “On behalf of the people of Ukraine and myself, I express sincere condolences over the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. “Ukrainian women and men share this great loss. “We mourn with the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth of Nations and all subjects of the British Crown. “The memory of Her Majesty and her selfless service to her people will forever remain in the history of mankind.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Met Police firearms officer who fatally shot Chris Kaba suspended from duty Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Dangerous killer who made legal history could be moved to open prison King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father Please don’t leave marmalade sandwiches in tribute to the Queen, mourners told 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Teenager, 18, took own life after being removed from social services register No uniform for Harry but exception made for Andrew at lying in state vigil More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0