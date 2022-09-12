Mourners may face wet weather as they pay respects to the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some mourners may need to bring a brolly as they pay their respects to the Queen this week.

The Met Office said Monday is turning out to be a largely dry and fine day with patchy cloud and some sunny spells in Edinburgh where King Charles III and the Queen Consort are with some members of the royal family.

The Queen was taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, are attending a service of thanksgiving for her life.

Members of the public will be able to view the coffin to pay their respects for 24 hours before it is taken to London to lie in state on Wednesday.

The Queen will lie in state for four days before her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

Well-wishers view floral tributes in Green Park, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Beresford Hodge/PA)

There may be a “possible” damp start to Wednesday brought on by a band of overnight showers that are set to break out along the south of England, according to Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects will be able to file past the Queen’s coffin in London’s Westminster Hall from 5pm on Wednesday until 6.30am on the day of the funeral – Monday September 19.

Mr Dixon said: “There are some showers possible early on Wednesday.

“It will still feel quite mild with maximum temperatures of 23C which is above average for the time of year.

“If you are heading out early on Wednesday, then bringing an umbrella would probably be advisable with the nature of the showers around.

“As it heads into the afternoon, that risk does lessen slightly but it will generally be feeling quite mild.”

Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Dixon added that Thursday will be an “overcast day with a fair bit of cloud around but not much in the way of rain”.

Precise forecasts about the weather conditions for Monday’s funeral are still being drawn up.

Mr Dixon said that “patchy cloud with some interludes of sunshine is the most likely scenario for Monday at present” in the south while other regions may see some light showers.

Sir Mark Rowley, the new Metropolitan Police Commissioner, described preparations for the Queen’s lying in state, which begins on Wednesday, as a “massive challenge”.

It will involve thousands of officers it is something “we have been preparing for many, many years”.

He told Sky News: “We will have a safe event but we will be putting thousands of officers into this because of the level of security required and the millions of people who want to pay their respects.”