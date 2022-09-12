Arrested anti-monarchy demonstrator ‘will probably protest’ at King’s coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Arrested anti-monarchy demonstrator ‘will probably protest’ at King’s coronation

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 5.46pm
Symon Hill was arrested at a public reading of an accession proclamation to the throne (Symon Hill/PA)
Symon Hill was arrested at a public reading of an accession proclamation to the throne (Symon Hill/PA)

An anti-monarchy protester who was arrested after shouting at an accession proclamation for the King has said he will “probably” also demonstrate at the coronation.

Symon Hill, 45, said he was was walking home from church on Sunday when he came across a public formal reading of the proclamation of the accession for Charles in Carfax, Oxford.

Mr Hill, who works part-time at the Peace Pledge Union, a secular pacifist organisation, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act after shouting “Who elected him?” during the reading.

He was later de-arrested after refusing to be interviewed without a lawyer, and driven home by police.

Mr Hill told the PA news agency: “I’ll continue to say that Charles is not the King, and that I don’t recognise him.

“Whether I’ll be involved in an organised protest, I don’t know.

“I’m not actively organising one, but that isn’t to say I wouldn’t join in if there was something happening.

“I will probably protest at the coronation when it happens. It will be non-violent and directed at the institution rather than personal insults at individuals.”

Mr Hill said he was trying to get home when he came across the accession reading, and that he had not intended to protest.

The activist told PA that he waited until the section of the reading relating to the Queen had passed, as interrupting “an act of mourning is not something I would ever do”.

He said: “But then when it came to the proclamation of Charles as King… as a 21st century citizen I had a problem with this idea that we would just be told who our rightful lord was.

“So at that point, I called out ‘Who elected him?’

“A couple of people told me to shut up, which was fair enough, and I responded that I thought a head of state was being imposed without consent.

“I didn’t say anything offensive to them personally or offensive to Charles or any other member of his family.

“I think some people ignored me, some people sort of glanced at me, nobody was distressed by it, and actually, I think most people could cope with hearing somebody express an opinion they disagree with.

“I think that’s very different to hate speech – stirring up hatred against somebody or encouraging violence is obviously abhorrent, but being able to hear an opinion we disagree with should be the norm in a democratic society.

“I find it hard to believe that anyone felt actually distressed by hearing my comment.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Anti-monarchy protesters at Cardiff Castle (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Hill said he was initially told to be quiet by three security guards, before being escorted away and arrested by four police officers, who he says he did not resist.

He said: “I am worried that if people are going to get arrested for such a minor action, for expressing an opinion like that, I’m really worried about the effect that has on free speech, because even if people aren’t charged, just the fear of being arrested will deter people, and that’s already restricting free speech whether or not people are actually charged.”

Thames Valley Police said: “A 45-year-old man was arrested in connection with a disturbance that was caused during the county proclamation ceremony of King Charles III in Oxford.

“He has subsequently been de-arrested and is engaging with us voluntarily as we investigate a public order offence.”

A woman was also arrested on Sunday in Edinburgh after holding an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation.

The 22 year-old was charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

