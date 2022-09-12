Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 8.40pm Updated: September 12 2022, 8.42pm
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)

Emma Raducanu shrugged off her recent plunge in the world rankings as she made a winning start at the Slovenia Open in Portoroz.

The 19-year-old beat Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in her first match since the defence of her US Open title ended in a first-round defeat to Alize Cornet.

It left Raducanu at 83 in this week’s new rankings but she had insisted she relished the “clean slate” it afforded her in her bid to return to the top of the game.

Raducanu saved all but one of four break points on her serve as she sunk Yastremska, who retired two points from defeat at 6-2 5-3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay respect to the Queen (Zak Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen
Adam Wharton has signed a five-year deal at Blackburn. (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)
My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor…
There will be no Premier League football at Stamford Bridge next weekend (Steven Paston/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen?
Middlesbrough’s Darragh Lenihan is missing for the Cardiff game. (Mike Egerton/PA)
Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff
Andy Murray wants the Davis Cup in Glasgow to be an occasion to mark the death of the Queen. (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen
Emilio Gay hit a century as Northamptonshire enjoyed a fine opening day against Surrey (Mike Egerton/PA)
Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one
Carlos Alcaraz held up the US Open trophy in Times Square (Yuki Iwamura/AP)
5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New…
Morecambe’s Cole Stockton had been expected to leave the club this summer (Steven Paston/PA)
Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday
Hull midfielder Greg Docherty has been restricted to one league appearance this season (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Hull could be boosted by the return of Greg Docherty for Stoke clash

More from The Courier

Sam Morgan pays tribute to the Queen at Blairgowrie Community Campus.
Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young
0
(Left to right) King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Queen. Photo credit should read: Phil Noble/PA Wire
King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is carried into St Giles' Cathedral. Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being…
Primark is one of many shops that has confirmed it will be closed on the day of the Queen's funeral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral
John McGlynn is now manager of Falkirk.
How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline?
0
Catherine Rowe, 81, has lived at Marine Place since 2008.
Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes
0