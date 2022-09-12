Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires By Press Association September 12 2022, 8.40pm Updated: September 12 2022, 8.42pm Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emma Raducanu shrugged off her recent plunge in the world rankings as she made a winning start at the Slovenia Open in Portoroz. The 19-year-old beat Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in her first match since the defence of her US Open title ended in a first-round defeat to Alize Cornet. The No.1 seed @EmmaRaducanu moves into the second round after Yastremska retires due to injury.Final score: 6-2, 5-3.#WTAPortoroz pic.twitter.com/s4rjQShPDU— wta (@WTA) September 12, 2022 It left Raducanu at 83 in this week’s new rankings but she had insisted she relished the “clean slate” it afforded her in her bid to return to the top of the game. Raducanu saved all but one of four break points on her serve as she sunk Yastremska, who retired two points from defeat at 6-2 5-3. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor… Which sporting events have been affected following the death of The Queen? Darragh Lenihan to miss Middlesbrough’s game against Cardiff Andy Murray feels Davis Cup offers opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen Emilio Gay hits fine century as Northamptonshire dominate Surrey on day one 5 things we learned as the US Open crowns two young champions in New… Cole Stockton expected to return for Morecambe against Sheffield Wednesday Hull could be boosted by the return of Greg Docherty for Stoke clash More from The Courier Blairgowrie and the Queen: Union flag, Afghan landmine and an idol for the young 0 King Charles pledges to 'seek always' the welfare of Scotland in first Holyrood appearance The Queen lies at rest in St Giles amid a sense of history being… Stores and businesses to be closed on the day of Queen's funeral How have Falkirk started their season ahead of reviving their rivalry with Dunfermline? 0 Elderly St Andrews residents 'heartbroken' at being forced to leave their homes 0