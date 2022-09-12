People urged to not to camp or wait ahead of Queen’s lying in state procession

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

People urged to not to camp or wait ahead of Queen’s lying in state procession

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 9.58pm
(Jane Barlow/PA)
(Jane Barlow/PA)

People have been warned not to wait or camp along the route where the Queen’s coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

On Wednesday afternoon, the late monarch’s coffin, adorned with the Imperial State Crown, will be transported on a gun carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

King Charles III, members of the royal family and senior staff of the late Queen and King’s households will walk slowly behind in a dignified silence without music along a route that will take 38 minutes.

The ceremonial procession will move along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade, onto Whitehall and into the Palace of Westminster after 2.22pm.

Viewing areas along the route with limited capacity will open at 11am on the day, with people admitted in order of arrival time amid expected large queues, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

If a person leaves the area their readmission cannot be guaranteed. 

It will come after the Queen’s coffin is flown from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt in west London on Tuesday.

The DCMS has warned: “Please do not wait or camp in advance of the processional day.

“If you camp before this time you may be asked to move on.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
People waiting on The Mall for an all-night vigil for the Coronation procession in 1953 (PA)

People are also advised to bring with them suitable clothing for any weather conditions, food and drink and appropriate footwear.

Tents, gazebos or camping gear, barbecues and equipment for fires and alcohol are prohibited.

Mourners must keep noise to a minimum when the procession passes them and have been told to behave appropriately, dispose of litter and follow the instructions of police and stewards or face being asked to leave.

There will also be large screens at Hyde Park where those who cannot access viewing sites can watch the procession, which will be broadcast on national television and radio.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service following the coffin’s arrival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina (Alamy)
French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state
People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back (/Brian Inganga/AP)
Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president
The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)
Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Members of the Household Division making final adjustments to their uniform ahead of the final full dress rehearsal (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)
Coffin procession ‘is last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen’
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Saumos (SDIS33 via AP)
Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)
MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III
A Ukrainian soldier takes a break to rest in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat
The Princess Royal met James Marape earlier this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Papua New Guinea declares King Charles III head of state

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0