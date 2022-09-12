Concussion linked to poorer outcomes at school in new study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concussion linked to poorer outcomes at school in new study

By Press Association
September 12 2022, 11.32pm
A new study has linked concussion to ‘poor academic standing’ among high school pupils (PA)
A new study has linked concussion to 'poor academic standing' among high school pupils (PA)

Teenagers who have suffered a concussion are at risk of preforming worse at school for a year after their injury, a new study suggests.

Researchers called for more to be done to prevent head injuries after they found that pupils who had a concussion in the last year were more likely to have “poor academic standing”.

The new study, published in the journal Injury Prevention, examined data on more than 10,700 teens across the United States who were taking part in a study called the Youth Risk Behaviour Survey.

Among these secondary school pupils, 14.9% had reported at least one sports or activity-related concussion in the last 12 months.

A concussion is a temporary brain injury which can last for a few weeks after a fall or bump.

Common signs of a concussion include loss of consciousness, dizziness, glazed look in the eyes, headache, amnesia, vomiting, memory problems, and loss of focus.

Researchers from the University of Washington in Seattle then examined the academic performance of those who had a concussion in the last year compared to those who did not.

Overall, a large majority of adolescents (78.8%) reported to be in doing well at school.

Pupils were asked about their grades at school during the last 12 months, those who reported mostly A ands Bs were deemed to be in “good academic standing” while those with mostly Cs, Ds, Es or Fs were deemed to have “poor academic standing”.

The academics calculated that having at least one concussion in the past 12 months was associated with a 25% higher risk of “poor academic standing”.

The association was stronger among pupils who had repeated concussions which appeared to carry a 50% higher risk of poor academic standing.

They found that the link varied slightly between those of different ethnicities as they called for further work to research the link.

“Having a history of concussion in the past 12 months was associated with poor academic standing during the same period, and this association was stronger with a history of repeated concussions,” the authors wrote.

“History of concussion was significantly associated with poor academic standing and experiencing multiple concussions could be particularly harmful on student outcomes,” they added.

“School-based injury prevention efforts, including promotion of helmet use, school screening for concussions and adherence to return-to-play and return-to-learn guidelines, to reduce multiple concussion in sports, particularly for racial and ethnic groups most affected, may prove beneficial to students with concussion.”

