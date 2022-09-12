Mourners watching the Queen’s coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mourners watching the Queen’s coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 12.04am
(PA)
(PA)

Mixed autumnal weather is on the way for mourners hoping to catch a glimpse of the King in Northern Ireland or the Queen’s coffin en route to central London.

Those lining the streets to see the King and Queen Consort as they travel to Belfast on Tuesday can expect to be greeted by intermittent sunshine breaking through cloudy skies, the Met Office has said.

Meanwhile in London, the morning sunshine is likely to give way to downpours by the evening, bringing the possibility of more rainbows like those seen over Buckingham Palace on the day the Queen died.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin predicted a “fine day for most” with the exception of southern England, where people heading out should be braced for “heavy bursts of rain” throughout the evening.

Mr Deakin said: “The rain is going to pop up through the day across parts of southern England.

“There are some heavy bursts of rain likely, especially through the late afternoon and into the evening, making for a lot of spray and surface water on the roads.

“It’s still quite humid-feeling with highs of 22C or 23C, whereas further north, it’s going to be quite pleasant in the September sunshine, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties likely.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Well-wishers view floral tributes in Green Park, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Temperatures of around 18C are expected for those in the Northern Irish capital, where Charles and Camilla will visit Hillsborough Castle and St Anne’s Cathedral.

They are expected to be greeted by thousands of people along the streets of Belfast in the afternoon under sunny skies.

The sun is also forecast to be shining over St Giles’ Cathedral in the Scottish capital at 5pm, when the Queen’s coffin is set to depart for Edinburgh Airport.

But rain is due for its arrival at 6.55pm at RAF Northolt in west London, accompanied by the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The state hearse is likely to be doused by downpours en route to Buckingham Palace, and those lining the pavements to watch it pass by are advised to get their umbrellas ready.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Floral tributes to the Queen outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)
Florists assure mourners they will ‘absolutely cope’ with demand
Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina (Alamy)
French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state
People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back (/Brian Inganga/AP)
Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president
The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)
Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Members of the Household Division making final adjustments to their uniform ahead of the final full dress rehearsal (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)
Coffin procession ‘is last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen’
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Saumos (SDIS33 via AP)
Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)
MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III
A Ukrainian soldier takes a break to rest in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0