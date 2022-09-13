Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 1.12am Updated: September 13 2022, 4.36am
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to the Queen at 74th Emmy awards (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham says she watched coverage of the Queen’s death “all night until I couldn’t keep my eyes open” following the historic announcement.

The British actress said she was “upset at how deeply upset I was” at the news, but said that King Charles III would “rise immeasurably” to the challenges of being monarch.

Waddingham made the remarks while on the red carpet of the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals
The British actress said she was ‘upset at how deeply upset I was’ at the news (Jae C Hong/AP)

It is the first major awards show to take place since the news was announced on Thursday, though little mention of the monarch’s death was made during the live ceremony.

Waddingham was nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy series alongside her Ted Lasso co stars Juno Temple and Sarah Niles, but lost out to US actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won for her role in Abbott Elementary.

Speaking to US outlet Variety on the red carpet, Waddingham said: “It makes me emotional to think about it.

“I was upset at how deeply upset I was. I sat with my dad on the sofa and I watched it all night until I couldn’t keep my eyes open because I couldn’t believe it.

“It is like a grandmother dying.”

She continued: “It hit me far worse than I thought it would and the enormous pressure that our king has on his shoulders now.

“He will rise to it immeasurably but I feel for him (with) the weight he has on his shoulders.”

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Reference to Charles was also made by British writer Jesse Armstrong as he picked up the final award of the night, outstanding drama series, for Succession (Mark Terrill/AP)

Reference to Charles was also made by British writer Jesse Armstrong as he picked up the final award of the night, outstanding drama series, for Succession.

“It’s a big week for successions, a new king in the UK, this for us,” Armstrong said, as he collected the award.

“Evidently a bit more voting involved in our winning than for Prince Charles.”

“Keep it royalist, keep it royalist,” series star Brian Cox told him.

“I’m not saying that we’re any more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people,” Armstrong replied, as he went on to thank the show’s production team.

Elsewhere at the awards, UK talent fared reasonably, despite British heavyweights Colin Firth and Jodie Comer losing out on top awards.

Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Succession, saying he was “deeply flattered and thrilled to bits”.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Press Room
Matthew Macfadyen won best supporting actor in a drama series for his role in Succession, saying he was ‘deeply flattered and thrilled to bits’ (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Best supporting actor in a comedy series later went to Waddingham’s Ted Lasso co star Brett Goldstein, who promised not to swear as he accepted the award onstage.

“Last time I was here I was told not to swear and I did, and I’m sorry, but it meant that the feed got cut back home in the UK so my family never got to hear me say this but thank you for this second chance,” he said.

The audio then cut out once again on the feed before Goldstein finished his remarks with expletives, prompting laughter from the audience.

Ted Lasso equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods this year.

Leading man Jason Sudeikis took home outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role as the eponymous star, and director MJ Delaney won outstanding directing for a comedy series.

The show later went on to win outstanding comedy series for the second consecutive year.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards – Show
Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 show, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles (Mark Terrill/AP)

The annual Emmys show ceremony recognises the best in television excellence, and is organised by the US Television Academy.

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 show, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

The comedian kicked off the show with explosive medley of club remixes of popular television theme tunes including Friends, Game Of Thrones and Stranger Things, reassuring audiences that the tracks were “legally cleared”.

Pop megastar Lizzo later gave an emotional speech on representation, after winning the Emmy for best competition series, for her Amazon show Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

74th Emmy Awards – Show
Pop megastar Lizzo later gave an emotional speech on representation, after winning the Emmy for best competition series (Phil McCarten/AP)

The singer said she had grown up wanting to see “someone who was fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me” as she accepted the award onstage.

Zendaya won outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in Euphoria and thanked the show’s production team for creating a safe space in which to make the “difficult show”.

The actress plays recovering addict Rue in the hit HBO series.

“My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me,” she said as she took to the stage to accept her Emmy.

“I want you to know – anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue – I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.”

The Spider-Man star made history by becoming the first black woman to win the Emmy twice in the category, as well as being the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy.

