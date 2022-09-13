Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Troops stage early-morning rehearsal for Queen’s coffin procession in London

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 7.42am Updated: September 13 2022, 9.14am
An early-morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)
An early-morning rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall (James Manning/PA)

Final preparations for events in London following the death of the Queen are under way with a full rehearsal for the procession of the her coffin to Westminster Hall taking place in central London.

Thousands of soldiers in ceremonial uniform gathered at Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Tuesday for the practice run.

The Queen’s coffin will arrive in London from Scotland on Tuesday evening, and will remain in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace overnight before being taken to lie in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The early-morning rehearsal saw the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery being led along the route.

A black coffin was placed on the gun carriage and, at around 4am, the procession was ordered to march and the carriage, pulled by seven black horses, made its way via Queen’s Gardens, The Mall, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Many of central London’s streets were sealed off for the massive operation.

The real procession begins at 2.22pm on Wednesday, and it will last 38 minutes.

King Charles III, members of the royal family and senior staff of the Queen and King’s households are expected to walk behind the coffin.

The rehearsal, which took place before the sun came up, saw people standing in for them.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Given the time, only a few onlookers were present for the military spectacular, with some finding themselves there by chance.

However, one small group were camping outside Buckingham Palace.

John Lowell, from Streatham, south London, said he was “devastated” by the news of the Queen’s death, adding: “We are all broken-hearted. I can’t take it in.”

His friend, Sky London, told the PA news agency they have been camping since Thursday “so we can get a good view of things” and insisted they will not leave until after the funeral, so that they can pay their “respects”.

He added: “Ten days (of camping) against a 70-year reign is only a fraction.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
(James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(James Manning/PA)

People have been warned not to wait or camp along the route where the Queen’s coffin will be taken for the lying in state.

Viewing areas along the route with limited capacity will open at 11am on the day, with people admitted in order of arrival time amid expected long queues, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
(James Manning/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II death
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The Queen’s coffin will remain in Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral service.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects during the lying in state but security staff said the queue is likely to snake for miles, potentially all the way along the River Thames to Tower Bridge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Floral tributes to the Queen outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)
Florists assure mourners they will ‘absolutely cope’ with demand
Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina (Alamy)
French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state
People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back (/Brian Inganga/AP)
Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president
The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)
Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Members of the Household Division making final adjustments to their uniform ahead of the final full dress rehearsal (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)
Coffin procession ‘is last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen’
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Saumos (SDIS33 via AP)
Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)
MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III
A Ukrainian soldier takes a break to rest in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0