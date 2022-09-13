Coffin procession ‘is last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Coffin procession ‘is last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen’

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.48am
Members of the Household Division making final adjustments to their uniform ahead of the final full dress rehearsal (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)
Members of the Household Division making final adjustments to their uniform ahead of the final full dress rehearsal (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)

Participating in the procession that will take the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall is “our last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen”, the senior officer in charge has said.

Major General Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, is responsible for organising the ceremonial aspects of the Queen’s funeral.

He spoke to the PA news agency amid a full rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall.

The early-morning rehearsal saw a black coffin placed on the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal House Artillery and marched from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The rehearsal took place early in the morning (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)

Funeral marches composed by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and Chopin were played.

The real procession will take place at 2.22pm on Wednesday.

Major General Ghika described participating in the procession as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

“For everybody on parade it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said.

“It’s a very sad day, but it’s our last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen and it’s our first opportunity to do it for the King, and that makes us all very proud.”

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

While many of those in the procession never met the Queen, Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham, who will conduct the Royal Marines band, spent a period in the mid-90s playing the piano on the royal yacht.

Between 1994 to 1996 he was part of a 24-person band that provided entertainment for members of the royal family and their guests on HM Royal Yacht Britannia.

“We were always invariably in different rooms slightly out of sight, so they couldn’t see us, but the music drifted,” he said.

“But there were also these occasions at the end of a meal (where) we provided extra.

“So anything from a solo item to something comedy.

“We had a bassoonist who used to dress up as Batman and play a bassoon solo, which the Queen loved.”

Queen Elizabeth II death
Members of the Household Division congregate outside Wellington Barracks. (Corporal Paul Watson/MOD/PA)

He said that the Queen “cried with laughter” when she heard it.

“It was called Lucy Long,” he said.

“Band Sergeant Roy Allen used to play it.

“It was the funniest thing, the Queen loved it.

“We did it on a number of occasions because she asked for it specifically, she cried with laughter.”

Those involved in the procession have been preparing since the news first broke of the Queen’s death.

However, the humans are not the only ones who have been preparing for the big day.

Sergeant Tom Jenks, from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, said that the horses have undergone special training for the funeral, including how to handle weeping mourners, as well as flowers and flags being thrown on to the procession.

Sgt Jenks, who will be leading the gun carriage that pulls the Queen’s coffin, said: “The horses go through preparations and training, so they get taken away after we’ve been training for our normal daily routines.

“They get exposure to loud noises, crowds, flags, flowers, people sobbing, even to the point of banging lots of drums and making aggressive noises.”

He added that the main issue for the horses is moving at a slower pace.

“They’ve struggled to slow them down, and it’s quite a tall order to ask them to walk at a slow march pace.”

Luckily for the procession, they have the experience of Cassius, an 18-year-old horse who participated in Margaret Thatcher’s funeral, on hand.

“So he’s retiring after this parade, and he was not kept on especially but he was kept because we couldn’t retire him until we had another horse of his establishment to be able to replace him,” Sgt Jenks said.

“It’s quite fitting that he gets to retire doing this job.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Floral tributes to the Queen outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, Northern Ireland ahead of a visit by King Charles III and the Queen Consort (PA)
Florists assure mourners they will ‘absolutely cope’ with demand
Jean-Luc Godard with Anna Karina (Alamy)
French New Wave film pioneer Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91
The Queen was the sovereign head of the Order of St John, the parent charity of St John Ambulance (PA)
Hundreds of St John Ambulance volunteers to assist at Queen’s lying in state
People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back (/Brian Inganga/AP)
Scores injured after crush at inauguration of Kenya president
The plane set to carry the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London evacuated thousands of people fleeing the Taliban in Kabul last summer (PA)
Aircraft set to fly the Queen’s coffin was ‘used in Afghanistan and Ukraine’
St Helens prop Alex Walmsley has been ruled out of the Super League play-offs and the World Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Injury update is bad news for Alex Walmsley, St Helens and England
Firefighters battle a wildfire near the village of Saumos (SDIS33 via AP)
Wildfires rage in south-west France after record temperatures for September
Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)
MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to King Charles III
A Ukrainian soldier takes a break to rest in the freed territory in the Kharkiv region (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Zelensky hails liberation of 6,000 sq km of land as Russian troops retreat
The Princess Royal met James Marape earlier this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Papua New Guinea declares King Charles III head of state

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0