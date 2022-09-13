William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s president after close vote

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.18am
William Ruto (AP)
William Ruto (AP)

William Ruto has been sworn in as Kenya’s president.

Mr Ruto narrowly won the August 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan supreme court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Mr Ruto had been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Mr Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time.

On Tuesday, the audience cheered as the two shook hands at Kasarani Stadium.

Stampede victim on a stretcher
Medics treat the injured after people broke through barriers causing a stampede at Kasarani stadium (AP)

However, the occasion was marred after scores of people were injured in a crush after they forced their way into the stadium.

A medic said a fence at the Nairobi stadium fell down after people pushed it and about 60 were injured, though the number may rise.

“We had to treat some with minor injuries. Most of them were rushed to the main hospital in Nairobi,” Peter Muiruri said. There were no reports of deaths.

People tried to dodge baton-wielding security forces. “I was beaten by the police after trying to get inside,” said one witness, Benson Kimutai.

Kenya Election
People carry an injured man as security forces look on (Brian Inganga/AP)

Mr Ruto is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfil sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor.

With the transition of power, Kenya’s presidency moves from one leader indicted by the International Criminal Court to another.

Both Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto were indicted over their roles in deadly 2007 post-election violence but the cases were later closed amid allegations of witness intimidation.

The August election was peaceful in a country with a history of political violence. Chaos erupted only in the final minutes when the electoral commission publicly split and prominent Odinga supporters tried to physically stop the declaration of Mr Ruto as the winner.

Mr Ruto’s campaign had portrayed him as a “hustler” with a humble background of going barefoot and selling chickens by the roadside, a counterpoint to the political dynasties represented by Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Kenya Election
People break through barriers causing a stampede as they try to force their way into the stadium (Brian Inganga/AP)

But Mr Ruto received powerful political mentoring as a young man from former president Daniel arap Moi, who oversaw a one-party state for years before Kenyans successfully pushed for multi-party elections.

Mr Ruto now speaks of democracy and has vowed there will be no retaliation against dissenting voices.

The losing candidate, Mr Odinga, is setting himself up to be a prominent one. In a statement on Monday, he said he would skip the inauguration and later will “announce next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen our democracy”.

Though Mr Odinga also asserted that “the outcome of the election remains indeterminate,” a spokesman told The Associated Press it was “highly unlikely” he would seek to declare himself the “people’s president” as he did after losing the 2017 election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0