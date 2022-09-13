Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine military claims Iranian drone used by Russia

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 11.56am
The wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP)
The wreckage of what Kyiv has described as an Iranian Shahed drone downed near Kupiansk (Ukrainian military’s Strategic Communications Directorate via AP)

Ukraine’s military has claimed for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian military published images of the wreckage of the device, which resembles a triangular drone flown by Iran known as the Shahed, or “Witness” in Farsi.

Military officials said Ukrainian troops encountered the drone near Kupiansk amid Kyiv’s offensive there.

If confirmed, the device symbolises the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance.

US intelligence publicly warned back in July that Tehran planned to send hundreds of the bomb-carrying drones to Russia to aid its war on Ukraine.

While Iranian officials initially denied this, the head of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has boasted in recent days about arming the world’s top powers.

The image suggested the Shahed drone had been shot down by Ukrainian forces and had not detonated on impact as designed, though little other information was immediately released by Kyiv.

An inscription on the drone identified it as an “M214 Gran-2”, which did not immediately correspond to known Russian weaponry.

Iran has multiple version of the Shahed, which have overflown a US aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, been used by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen, attacked oil depots in Saudi Arabia and allegedly killed two sailors aboard an oil tanker off Oman in 2021.

The delta-shaped Shahed is believed to have a range of around 1,240 miles, though Iran has offered few details.

Experts refer to such bomb-carrying drones as “loitering munitions”. The drone flies to a destination, likely programmed before its flight, and either explodes in the air over the target or upon impact.

Iran has drawn closer to Russia as it faces crushing sanctions over the collapse of the nuclear deal in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord.

Negotiations over the deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for sanctions being lifted, again appear deadlocked.

Ukraine and Iran also have tense relations, stemming from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet in 2020, killing all 176 people on board.

