Climate impacts heading into ‘uncharted territories of destruction’ – UN chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Climate impacts heading into ‘uncharted territories of destruction’ – UN chief

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 2.32pm
Victims of flooding from monsoon rains carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home in the Dadu district of Sindh Province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)
Victims of flooding from monsoon rains carry belongings salvaged from their flooded home in the Dadu district of Sindh Province, Pakistan (Fareed Khan/AP)

Climate impacts are heading into “uncharted territories of destruction”, the head of the UN has warned, as a multi-agency report sets out the scale of the crisis.

The United In Science report, co-ordinated by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), warns that “without ambitious action, the physical and socioeconomic impacts of climate change will be devastating”.

It details greenhouse gas levels – largely carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels – continuing to rise, increasingly high global temperatures and destructive climate-driven floods, droughts and heatwaves already happening around the world.

The report comes as Pakistan suffers from catastrophic flooding, and in the aftermath of searing heat and drought in parts of the world including Europe and the UK, which saw temperatures climb above 40C for the first time on record.

Aerial view of blaze in the village of Wennington, east London, after temperatures topped 40C in July (Aaron Chown/PA)
Wildfires broke out, including in the village of Wennington, east London, after temperatures topped 40C in July (Aaron Chown/PA)

The report warns there is a huge gap between the pledges countries have made under the international Paris Agreement to curb global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst impacts of climate change and the action they are taking to deliver it.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the report showed the world was “way off track”, with climate action stalling, a failure to help the vulnerable adapt to a changing world and losses from climate disasters of 200 million dollars (£170m) a day.

“Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with ever alarming frequency,” he warned.

He pointed to the heatwaves in Europe, floods in Pakistan, and prolonged and severe droughts in China, parts of Africa and the US, and said: “There is nothing natural about the new scale of these disasters.

“They are the price of humanity’s fossil fuel addiction.

“This year’s United In Science report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction, yet each year we double-down on this fossil fuel addiction, even as the symptoms get rapidly worse,” he said.

“The current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now. It is a recipe for permanent climate chaos and suffering.”

Mr Guterres also called for far more finance from rich nations and development banks to help developing countries and vulnerable communities adapt to climate change and disasters.

The United In Science report shows:

– Levels of climate-warming greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continue to rise.

– Global emissions of carbon dioxide were higher in early 2022 than pre-pandemic levels, after a large but temporary drop in pollution due to lockdowns around the world.

– Greenhouse gases are driving rising temperatures, with the last seven years the warmest on record.

– There is a 48% chance annual average global temperatures will be 1.5C higher than in pre-industrial times in the next five years – temporarily exceeding the more stringent of two thresholds for curbing temperatures under the Paris Agreement.

– There is a 93% chance one of the next five years, 2022 to 2026, will be the hottest on record, analysis from the UK’s Met Office shows.

– Pledges by countries to curb greenhouse gas emissions made last year will not keep global warming to the 1.5C limit; the ambition of those pledges needs to be seven times higher to limit warming to 1.5C and four times higher to meet the less stringent target of 2C of warming.

– Irreversible changes to climate systems, known as “tipping points”, such as melting of the polar ice sheets or heat and humidity levels beyond which outdoor human labour is not possible, cannot be ruled out and could have significant consequences on a regional or even global scale.

– Cities, which are responsible for up to 70% of emissions from human activities, will face increasing impacts of climate change including heatwaves, downpours and coastal flooding, which will combine with the impacts of inequality.

– Billions of people around the world are highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and action to adapt to climate impacts and reduce the risks of disasters are desperately needed.

– Climate change made extreme heat and floods worse in 2022 but early warning systems can reduce risks, losses and deaths – although much of the world’s population does not have access to such schemes.

Graph showing the global temperature: difference from 1850-1900 average
(PA Graphics)

WMO secretary general Prof Petteri Taalas said: “Climate science is increasingly able to show that many of the extreme weather events that we are experiencing have become more likely and more intense due to human-induced climate change.

“We have seen this repeatedly this year, with tragic effect.

“It is more important than ever that we scale up action on early warning systems to build resilience to current and future climate risks in vulnerable communities.”

The UN, led by the WMO, is working to make early warning systems available to everyone on Earth within five years.

Responding to the report, Tasneem Essop, executive director of the global Climate Action Network of environmental and social organisations and aid agencies, said: “The terrifying picture painted by the United In Science report is already a lived reality for millions of people facing recurring climate disasters.

“The science is clear, yet the addiction to fossil fuels by greedy corporations and rich countries is resulting in losses and damages for communities who have done the least to cause the current climate crisis.”

She called for an end to the dependence on fossil fuels through a transition to clean economies that is fair and equitable, and for the forthcoming Cop27 UN climate summit in Egypt to agree new funding for those already hit by the crisis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march
The Queen with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Chris Bouchier/Sunday Times/PA)
Beatrice and Eugenie express grief in goodbye message to their ‘dear Grannie’

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0