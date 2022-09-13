Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 3.22pm Updated: September 13 2022, 10.38pm
PnB Rock (Alamy)
PnB Rock (Alamy)

Rapper PnB Rock has been shot dead during a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant where police believe a social media post may have tipped the assailant to his location.

The Philadelphia artist, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was gunned down on Monday at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant while eating with his girlfriend.

A robber approached their table and demanded items from the victim, according to Los Angeles police. A verbal exchange ended when the assailant opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times.

Rock’s girlfriend had posted the location and tagged the rapper in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. Detectives are investigating whether the post prompted the attack, police Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

Los Angeles-Rapper Fatally Shot
PnB Rock (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

He “was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his – and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, (he) was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently (came) to the location after a social media posting,” Mr Moore said.

The robber took some items from the victim and fled in a car that was waiting in the car park, said Officer Jeff Lee. No one else was injured in the shooting and Rock was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are still searching for the robber.

PnB Rock stood out with his rap-crooner R&B style. The Philadelphia native is best known for his 2016 hit Selfish, making guest appearances on other songs such as YFN Lucci’s Everyday We Lit, Ed Sheeran’s Cross Me with Chance the Rapper, and XXXTentacion’s Bad Vibes Forever, featuring Trippie Redd.

He released his latest song, Luv Me Again, on September 2.

The rapper released a series of mixtapes before his two albums Catch These Vibes in 2017 and Trapstar Turnt Popstar in 2019 through Atlantic Records.

His stage name derives from a street corner called Pastorius and Baynton, an area where he grew up in the Philadelphia neighbourhood of Germantown.

PnB Rock’s label called the death a “senseless loss” in a post on Instagram. The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper.

Atlantic Records said PnB Rock was a great friend and a “wonderful father to two beautiful little girls”.

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles offered the company’s condolences to the Allen family.

“The safety of our employees and guests are our utmost priority,” the restaurant posted on Facebook. “We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

TMZ first reported the shooting. A graphic video reportedly taken at the scene shows PnB Rock laying in a pool of blood on the restaurant’s floor.

In a recent interview, he spoke about gang culture in Los Angeles and how robberies of rappers are becoming common in the city, calling criminals “bold”. He told a story about a group of people who followed him, his girlfriend and child.

