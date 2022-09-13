Up to a third of Shakespeare’s plays ‘may have been co-authored’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Up to a third of Shakespeare’s plays ‘may have been co-authored’

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 5.16pm Updated: September 13 2022, 6.14pm
‘Up to one third of Shakespeare’s plays may be have been co-authored’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)
'Up to one third of Shakespeare's plays may be have been co-authored' (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Up to a third of William Shakespeare’s plays may have been co-written by another author, analysis of the writing suggests.

Experts have long suspected the playwright collaborated on a number of projects, and new methods are shedding light on how much this might have been the case.

The data reveals that plays like Titus Andronicus and Pericles may have be co-written by George Peele and George Wilkins respectively.

Others may have been started by other authors and finished by Shakespeare.

For example, according to the analysis some of the earlier scenes of Henry VI, Part 2 were probably kicked off by Christopher Marlowe.

Measure For Measure was adapted by Thomas Middleton after Shakespeare’s death, as was Macbeth, but there is no original unadapted version for the latter.

Speaking at the British Science Festival in Leicester, Professor Gabriel Egan, from De Montfort University, said his analysis suggests Shakespeare may have written a lot more than previously thought, but added that some of what was thought to have been written by him was not.

He suggested that Shakespeare had a hand in 43 plays, and 14 were co-authored.

Prof Egan said: “He is a much more sociable writer than we ever thought.

“He’s not off on his own thinking hard with that big dome head full of ideas.

“He is that, but he’s also engaged with other writers.

“That’s the key point, he must have actually, working in the theatre, read other people’s work, and in many cases, sat with them and said ‘let’s do a play’.

“That isn’t a model of a sociability that I grew up with and I learned as a student, it’s something we’ve discovered about his engagement in the theatre industry.”

Using computer models, the researchers looked at the use of function words like “and”, “of” and “the” in classic texts to attribute specific writing styles and patterns to specific authors.

Prof Egan found that the distinct fingerprint of many other authors exists in Shakespeare’s work.

He was most surprised to discover how much of the three Henry VI plays were not written by Shakespeare.

Prod Egan said: “This is a fairly new discovery, that they are co-authored – there’s no external reason to think so.

“There’s no sense. With other plays like Two Noble Kinsmen, it says on the title page ‘by John Fletcher’.

“It is quite a surprise that those (Henry VI) are co-authored.

“Something like a third of plays by Shakespeare are in fact collaborative plays.

“Attempts to refute that conclusion collapse upon close investigation by experts.”

He added that some people are “very fond” of their image of Shakespeare as a “lone genius” and do not like to think of his famous lines as having been written by someone else.

