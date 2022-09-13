Met officer says force prepared for ‘all what-ifs’ in run up to Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met officer says force prepared for ‘all what-ifs’ in run up to Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 7.02pm
A senior Metropolitan Police officer said the force had prepared for “all the what-ifs” during the run-up to the Queen’s funeral.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the policing operation for the Queen’s death has been “unique”.

Speaking to the PA news agency on the Mall in central London, he said: “As the Met Police, we are well versed at leading and being part of major events and policing major events vents here in London.

“But of course, this is unique in lots of ways.

“Her majesty the Queen is our longest serving monarch and we know thousands of people, we welcome them come here to London to pay their respects.”

Stephen Port murders
Stuart Cundy, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police (Yui Mok/PA)

On the challenges the police face, he said: “As part of our preparation and part of our planning, we always think of all the what-ifs and what might happens and what would we could do.

“So we have a very wide-ranging and very detailed policing operation and policing response.

“It’s a plan that we can adapt and respond to as events occur.”

Mr Cundy went on to say: “We always consider a wide range of challenges with every major event in London.

“We consider what might be a threat from terrorism and crime to crowd control to traffic congestion – all those elements is considered as our policing plan.

“We will be focused on all of those as the days progress particularly tomorrow with the ceremonial procession as Her Majesty the Queen goes to Westminster Hall, the four days of lying in state and of course the state funeral on Monday.”

Me Cundy then appealed to those planning to come to London to plan ahead and approach a police officer for any help.

He said: “I think first and foremost the Commissioner and the Met’s responsibility is to ensure a safe environment.”

On crowd control, he said Met Commanders “will be constantly monitoring to see what is going on and adapt whether it’s the crowd control in support of our stewards or particularly from the Met’s perspective any aspects of the operation.”

