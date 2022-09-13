Christoph Freund in contention for Chelsea sporting director role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Christoph Freund in contention for Chelsea sporting director role

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 7.54pm
Todd Boehly is looking to add to Chelsea’s backroom staff (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly is looking to add to Chelsea’s backroom staff (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea are in talks with RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund over becoming the Blues’ new sporting director, the PA news agency understands.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are pushing to fill the sporting director role before the Qatar World Cup kicks off in November.

And Salzburg director Freund is now understood to be among the top candidates.

Chelsea are also thought to have been in talks with Portuguese executive Luis Campos, who works as an advisor to Paris St Germain.

The Blues could yet look to add two new faces to their off-field technical set-up, it is understood, which could open the door for both Freund and Campos at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will face Freund’s Salzburg side in Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge, with new boss Graham Potter getting his first taste of top-level European club competition.

Chelsea chairman Boehly has spoken of his admiration for the multi-club model, wanting the Blues to replicate that in west London.

The Blues’ new consortium owners are determined to build a formidable off-field set-up and are actively setting about bolstering their structure.

Thomas Tuchel paid the price with his job for failing to share Boehly and Eghbali’s long-term vision for Chelsea’s future.

Former Brighton boss Potter’s man-management and emotional intelligence have been highly praised by Chelsea’s new owners.

But the 47-year-old remains acutely aware results on the pitch will trump all else.

Potter has brought his recruitment specialist Kyle Macaulay with him from Brighton to Chelsea.

And the Solihull-born coach admitted Macaulay will provide a vital link between the boot room and the board room.

“I’m here to help the football club wherever I can, and I’ve always taken that approach,” said Potter.

“The club is always the most important thing; we’re here to serve the club.

“Kyle is really important for me in terms of recruitment though. A lot of the conversations that need to be had internally, I think they can be had via him – he knows me well and knows what I want to say. He knows the culture and the environment.

“Those conversations can be quite time-consuming. So he’s really, really important to me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
Tyler Cordner scored twice for the Shots at the EBB Stadium (Chris Ison/PA)
Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone
Nigel Clough’s Mansfield team won at Gillingham (PA)
Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly
Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s winner (Nick Potts/PA)
He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate
Danny Cowley’s side left it late (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0