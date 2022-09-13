King Charles blasts pen after it appeared to leak while signing book

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

King Charles III told aides “I can’t bear this bloody thing” after a pen he was using appeared to leak.

The King was at the royal residence of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down in Northern Ireland, when the ink appeared to drip from the pen as he tried to sign a book.

It came after another pen-related incident on Saturday, when the new monarch was seen gesturing for an ornate holder to be taken away by an aide while signing a document during his first Privy Council.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have problems with a pen (Niall Carson/PA)

Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but the King once again took offence over the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.

On Tuesday, the King visited Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his royal tour of the four nations following the death of his mother, the Queen.

While sat down to sign the visitor’s book at the end of the visit at the castle, the King could be heard in a video clip asking the date, before standing up in frustration.

The Queen Consort, who was given the pen, said “it’s going everywhere”, before the pair wiped their hands.

The King was then heard saying: “I can’t bear this bloody thing… every stinking time.”

He was then lead away by aides.

The incident generated comments on social media, with users highlighting the other pen-related moment involving the new King.