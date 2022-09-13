FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down at trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down at trial of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 9.38pm
Alex Jones (Alamy/PA)
Alex Jones (Alamy/PA)

An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions as he described seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook primary school — a scene that conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors.

William Aldenberg was the first witness to give evidence as a Connecticut jury began hearing statements in a trial to decide how much money Jones owes for spreading the lie that the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown did not happen.

Mr Aldenberg broke down as he described being among the first law enforcement officers to enter the two classrooms where 20 children died.

“Was what you saw in that school fake?” asked Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

“No,” Mr Aldenberg said. “It’s awful. It’s awful.”

He also told how he and others in the community and law enforcement were targeted with threats and conspiracy theories, including one that claimed he was an actor who also pretended to be the father of a victim.

“It’s one of the worst things that ever happened, if not the worst thing that ever happened here, what happened to them,” Mr Aldenberg said. “And people want to say this didn’t happen? And then they want to get rich off of it? That’s the worst part.”

Newtown Shooting Infowars
William Aldenberg listens to lead plaintiff attorney Chris Mattei (H John Voorhees II/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

The trial in Waterbury, less than 20 miles from Newtown, where the children and six teachers were shot dead, was attended by more than a dozen family members of victims, including David Wheeler, the father who conspiracy theorists claimed was the same person as Mr Aldenberg.

Mr Wheeler nodded as Mr Aldenberg apologised for what he had to endure because of their resemblance.

The Sandy Hook families and Mr Aldenberg say they have been confronted and harassed for years by people who believed Jones’s false claim that the shooting was staged by crisis actors as part of a plot to take away people’s guns.

Some say strangers videotaped them and their surviving children. They have also endured death threats and been subjected to abusive comments on social media.

Some families have moved out of Newtown to avoid harassment, and accuse Jones of causing them emotional and psychological harm.

“You know, you can say whatever you want about me, I don’t care,” Mr Aldenberg said. “Just say what you want. I’m frigging big boy. I can take it.

“But then they want to make profits, they want to make millions and millions of dollars. They want to destroy people’s lives. Their children got slaughtered. I saw it myself, and now they have to sit here and listen to me say this.”

It is the second such trial for Jones, who was ordered by a Texas jury last month to pay nearly 50 million dollars (£43 million) to the parents of one of the murdered children. Jones was not at the trial on Tuesday but is expected to attend next week.

A jury of three men and three women along with several alternatives will decide how much Jones should pay relatives of eight victims and Mr Aldenberg. Judge Barbara Bellis found Jones liable without a trial last year after he failed to turn over documents to the families’ lawyers.

The judge also sanctioned Jones on Tuesday for failing to turn over analytic data related to his website and the popularity of his show. She told his lawyers that because of that failure, they will not be allowed to argue he did not profit from his Sandy Hook remarks.

Newtown Shooting Infowars
Alex Jones’s lawyer Norm Pattis (H John Voorhees II/Hearst Connecticut Media/AP)

In opening statements, Jones was described by Mr Mattei as a bully and by his own lawyer as a crank who should be ignored.

Mr Mattei showed jurors data indicating how Jones’s audience increased as he spread lies about the shooting. He also showed them photos and videos of things Jones had said, and told the panel they already had the tools from their own life experiences to decide what to do in this case.

“What your parents taught you, what your grandparents taught you to know the difference between right and wrong, to know the difference between the truth and a horrible lie, to know the importance of standing up to bullies when they prey on people who are helpless and profit from them, and to know unless you stop a bully, a bully will never stop,” he said.

“And when it comes to stopping Alex Jones, that will be the most important work that you do.”

Jones’s lawyer Norm Pattis argued that his client has espoused a number of conspiracy theories over the years, which he has a constitutional right to do.

“At what point do we regard him as a crank on the village green, a person we can walk away from if we choose?” he asked.

Mr Pattis told the jury that although Jones is liable for damages, any award should be minimal and alleged the families were overstating the harm Jones caused.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0