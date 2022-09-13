Route for those joining queue to pay final respects to Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Route for those joining queue to pay final respects to Queen

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.02pm Updated: September 14 2022, 12.30pm
Signage on the South Bank, London, for members of the public to wait in the queue to view the lying in state (David Hughes/PA)
Signage on the South Bank, London, for members of the public to wait in the queue to view the lying in state (David Hughes/PA)

The queue for those wishing to pay their respects to the Queen could stretch all the way to Southwark Park in south-east London, according to the Government plan.

The guidance, published on Tuesday night, will see the queue follow the path of the River Thames and potentially all the way to Southwark Park with the line managed by more than 1,000 volunteers, stewards and police officers.

Tens of thousands are expected to join the queue from Wednesday, in what promises to be a major logistical challenge for authorities in London as members of the public gather in the capital to say a final goodbye to the late monarch.

According to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport plan, members of the public will join the line on the Albert Embankment, which will run behind the London Eye onto the Southbank before following the river past landmarks such as the National Theatre, the Tate Modern and HMS Belfast, reaching “maximum capacity” at Southwark Park.

DEATH Queen
(PA Graphics)

Under the arrangements, once mourners have passed through the Albert Embankment they will be directed across Lambeth Bridge and through airport-style security before entering the Palace of Westminster.

The lying in state opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday and will be accessible 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.40am on Monday September 19 – the day of the Queen’s funeral.

Metropolitan Police officers will be joined by volunteers and stewards, while toilets and water fountains will also be provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system will be used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband which organisers said would be specific to each person and “strictly non-transferable”.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard in the Palace of Westminster ahead of the arrival of King Charles and the Queen Consort on Monday (Markus Schreiber/PA)

“Your wristband also allows you to leave the queue for a short period to use a toilet or get refreshments, then return to your place in the queue,” according to the official guidance.

St John Ambulance members will be stationed along the route, while more than one hundred Scouts aged between 18 and 25 will join volunteers from the charity Samaritans to offer help.

Lambeth Palace is also expected to arrange a multi-faith pastor service to provide support to those who need it.

Chief executive of the Scouts, Matt Hyde, called it an “honour” to play a role in proceedings, while Keith Leslie, the chair of the Samaritans, said volunteers would be there to “listen and support anyone who would like to talk openly about how they are feeling”.

The bearer party carry the coffin of the Queen at RAF Northolt
The bearer party carry the coffin of the Queen at RAF Northolt (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The main queue has step-free access, the Government said, with a separate accessible route also planned to run from Tate Britain where timed entry slots will be issued for a queue going along Millbank to the Palace of Westminster.

Guide dogs will be allowed inside Westminster Hall, with sign language interpreters also on hand.

Venues including the Southbank Centre, the National Theatre and Shakespeare’s Globe will open for longer hours to accommodate those queuing, while the British Film Institute on the Southbank will do the same while providing an outdoor screen with archive footage of the Queen.

Chief executive of the Southbank Centre Elaine Bedell said the organisation was “pleased to be able to play our part in providing a little bit of respite”.

Cafes and other businesses are expected to follow suit, while welfare centres will also be in place.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Barriers and portable toilets are erected in Westminster, London, ahead of the Queen’s lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The public are being warned that strict rules on bags will be in place, with those planning to visit Westminster Hall urged to plan ahead.

Once inside, the public can expect to walk past the coffin of the Queen, which will be raised on a catafalque and will be draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Michelle Terry, the artistic director of the Globe, said the world-famous theatre will be open 24 hours a day during the lying in state, with the gates along the river adorned with a rosemary wreath of remembrance in reference to the Shakespeare’s play Hamlet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (PA)
Big screens at public parks and venues across UK to show Queen’s funeral
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester
The grandchildren’s vigil (Yui Mok/PA)
William and Harry lead Queen’s eight grandchildren in emotional coffin vigil
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Eddie Howe was disappointed with Newcastle’s display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe admits Newcastle were off the pace in draw at home to Bournemouth
Queen Elizabeth II ‘s grandchildren hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex hold vigil at grandmother’s coffin
The Queen with the Prince of Wales (left), Princess Eugenie, (back left), and Princess Beatrice (back right) and the rest of the Royal family at the Castle of Mey after disembarking the Hebridean Princess boat after a private family holiday with Queen Elizabeth II around the Western Isles of Scotland.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s tribute to the Queen in full
Riot policemen line up to prevent anti-gay protesters from clashing with marchers (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Belgrade police clash with protesters at Pride march

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0