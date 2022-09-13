Robert Lewandowski suffers on Champions League return to Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Robert Lewandowski suffers on Champions League return to Bayern Munich

By Press Association
September 13 2022, 10.48pm
Robert Lewandowski endured a difficult return to Bayern Munich with Barcelona (Andreas Schaad/AP)
Robert Lewandowski endured a difficult return to Bayern Munich with Barcelona (Andreas Schaad/AP)

Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane helped Bayern Munich secure a 2-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League to ruin Robert Lewandowski’s return to his old side.

Lewandowski departed the Bundesliga champions this summer and endured a difficult night back at Allianz Arena after failing to make the most of several chances in the Group C clash.

Following a goalless first half, Julian Nagelsmann’s men turned it on early in the second period with Hernandez heading home Joshua Kimmich’s corner before fine play by Jamal Musiala set up Sane to fire home in the 54th minute to keep Bayern at the summit after two matches.

Edin Dzeko inspired Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory at Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day in the group.

With Romelu Lukaku still sidelined with a thigh issue, Dzeko stepped up for the Serie A side with a fine curled opener after 20 minutes and assisted Denzel Dumfries to wrap up the points in the 70th minute.

Bottom-of-the-table Plzen had already been reduced to 10 men by this point after Pavel Bucha received his marching orders on the hour mark.

Joel Matip was the unlikely hero to get Liverpool’s European campaign back on track as his 89th-minute header secured a laboured 2-1 win over Ajax in Group A.

After Jurgen Klopp declared their 4-1 loss in Napoli a “horror show”, a response was required at Anfield and Mohamed Salah’s opener helped settle any tension but the Dutch outfit equalised before half-time.

Mohammed Kudus smashed home in fine fashion and it was Ajax who looked the more likely to grab a second only for Matip to head home a late corner to give Liverpool a vital three points.

In Group D, Tottenham conceded two goals in injury time to slip to a 2-0 defeat at Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs were contemplating an evening of frustration as it looked like they would be held to a 0-0 draw in Portugal before things went very wrong in the final minutes.

Portugal Soccer Champions League
Tottenham were stunned by two late goals in Lisbon (Armando Franca/AP/PA)

Paulinho nodded home from a corner and then with virtually the last kick, Arthur Gomes sauntered into the box to put Sporting top of the group with two wins as Tottenham academy product Marcus Edwards impressed against his old club.

Frankfurt joined Spurs on three points after they claimed a 1-0 win in Marseille.

Jesper Lindstrom provided the breakthrough two minutes before the break and despite Matteo Guendouzi and Cengiz Under being introduced, the hosts suffered a second straight defeat in the competition.

Atletico Madrid were on the receiving end of a late show at Bayer Leverkusen in Group B.

The LaLiga outfit had struck twice in stoppage time to beat Porto last week but saw Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby net in the final six minutes of the encounter in Germany to secure a 2-0 win.

Club Brugge are top of the group after a stunning 4-0 victory away to Porto.

Ferran Jutgla put the visitors in front with quarter of an hour played and Kamal Sowah, Andreas Skov Olsen and Antonio Nusa were on target in the second half to earn the Belgians an excellent win.

