Home News UK & World

US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 1.36am Updated: September 14 2022, 7.18am
US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’ (Mike Bedigan/PA)
US pub to show Queen’s funeral to give expats ‘a little piece of tradition’ (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Expats across the pond will be able to savour “a little piece of tradition,” through special events to mark the upcoming state funeral of the Queen.

Since the historic news was announced on Thursday, patrons have been flocking to Ye Olde King’s Head pub in Santa Monica, California, to pay their respects and come together with fellow members of the British community in the US.

Though the funeral is due to take place during the middle of the night in California, the pub will be open from 9am (5pm BST) and coverage from London will be shown throughout the day and night.

Staff members will be encouraged to wear black clothing, but given a choice between more sombre attire and the red, white and blue of the Union flag.

Ye Olde King’s Head in Santa Monica, California, will show footage from London of the historic event throughout the day and night (Mike Bedigan/PA)

Pub manager Lisa Powers said it was an “honour” to be able to “be there for the community” and help recreate the atmosphere back in London during a time of national mourning.

“We’re going to be open at 9am on Monday, and we are going to be having the TVs on throughout the day, showing whatever coverage we can get that day,” she told the PA news agency.

“We’re going to have a funeral theme… turning the lights down and we’re going to have the little Union Jacks around.”

Ms Powers continued: “We actually have a special afternoon tea that we put together… specifically dedicated to Her Majesty the Queen, and that’s going to be available from Thursday through to Monday.

“We’ve got all of her favourites. We’ve done our research.”

As well as the special spreads and traditional British menu items, the pub’s gift shop, which stocks home-side goodies, will sell commemorative items including tea towels and Paddington Bears.

Ms Powers said the pub had been busy since Thursday, with people stopping by, sometimes dressed in black, to honour the Queen.

Following the announcement of the monarch’s death, a shrine featuring candles, roses and pictures was placed outside the pub (Mike Bedigan/PA)

“It’s felt really special to be able to be there for others,” she told PA.

“From getting the news on Thursday, the amount of phone calls that we had and people just coming by to be together, it’s nice that we can be there for the community.

“If you can’t be in the UK at the moment and you’re here in LA then it’s a great place to meet somebody that you’re going to have a chat with and talk about different memories, whether it’s from when you were growing up or what the Queen meant to us.”

She added: “I do consider it an honour –  that’s what the King’s Head is about: bringing people together and instilling a sense of community in the crazy world that we live in right now.

“People are wanting that little piece of tradition right now and we’re here to do that.”

Following the announcement of the monarch’s death, a shrine featuring candles, roses and pictures was placed outside the pub.

