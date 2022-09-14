Australian delegation to take South Pacific leaders to royal funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian delegation to take South Pacific leaders to royal funeral

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 9.14am
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacts with members of the public (AP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacts with members of the public (AP)

The Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tuvalu have accepted Australia’s offer to fly their representatives to the Queen’s funeral.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that other British Commonwealth island leaders could take up Canberra’s offer.

He said all 10 former British colonies in the Pacific region had been offered assistance to travel.

One of those, New Zealand, sent a delegation to London on Wednesday headed by Prime Minister Jacinta Ardern and including Maori King Kiingi Tuheitia.

Australian leaders
A proposed public square will be named in honour of the late Queen in Sydney (AP)

Mr Albanese has said he did not want leaders from remote island nations in the Australian region to miss out on the London state funeral this coming Monday because of logistical problems.

“We offered passage to senior representatives from all 10 Pacific countries which are Commonwealth members,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

“Final lists are being settled. To date, four countries have accepted.”

Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Tonga and Vanuatu could yet take up Australia’s offer.

Mr Albanese plans to leave Australia on Thursday with an eclectic delegation including racehorse trainer Chris Waller and wheelchair tennis star Dylan Alcott.

They are among 10 “everyday citizens” who have contributed to local communities that Buckingham Palace had invited.

A controversial inclusion in the delegation is Australia’s most decorated living veteran, Ben Roberts-Smith.

The former Special Air Service Regiment corporal is suing three newspapers in the Australian federal court for defamation over articles he alleges depicted him as a criminal who broke the moral and legal rules of military engagement in Afghanistan.

Asked whether Roberts-Smith attending the funeral was appropriate when the court’s verdict was still months away, Mr Albanese replied that the Palace had invited all winners of the Victoria Cross, the highest military honour in the Commonwealth.

“These are decisions that were made objectively. The Palace has invited all Victoria Cross recipients and that’s the basis of the invitation,” Mr Albanese said.

The Solomons’ acceptance of an Australian lift to London comes after months of strain in bilateral relations.

Mural of the Queen
A portrait of Queen on a shop wall following her death in Sydney (AP)

But Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare will not be attending the funeral. His government will be represented by Governor-General David Vunagi, the monarch’s representative in the country, The Australian Financial Review newspaper reported.

In May, Mr Sogavare accused the previous Australian government of threatening invasion after he signed a security pact with China that has raised fears of a Chinese naval base being established in the South Pacific.

Last week, Mr Sogavare accused Mr Albanese’s government of interfering in Solomons’ politics by offering to pay for elections that were due next year.

He had argued that his government could not afford to hold an election next year and persuaded Parliament to amend the constitution to postpone the poll until 2024, a move that opponents condemned as a power grab.

Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party government wants an Australian president to replace the British monarch as head of state.

But most advocates for and against a republic are avoiding saying anything that might be seen as seeking advantage from the death of a widely respected monarch.

A survey on Monday by Melbourne-based market researcher Roy Morgan found that 60% of respondents said Australia should remain a monarchy rather than become a republic with an elected president.

The Australia-wide SMS survey polled a cross-section of 1,012 people and has a three percentage point margin of error.

Roy Morgan manager Julian McCrann said political turmoil in the United States played a part in turning poll respondents off the idea of an Australian president.

Mr McCrann said: “They don’t want to go to a republic because they don’t want to end up like America. They don’t trust the politicians and ‘if it’s not broke, don’t fix it’ – that sort of attitude is very strong.”

The Australian Republic Movement, an organization that campaigns for a republic and is unaffiliated with any political party, has put the survey result down to a wave of public grief and the current media focus on the royal family.
Tributes to the late queen included an announcement that a public space being developed in downtown Sydney will be named Queen Elizabeth II Place.

The main opposition party in Queensland state, named after Queen Victoria who died in 1901, has started a petition to have a multi-billion dollar rail bridge project in the capital Brisbane renamed the Elizabeth Line after the late monarch.

