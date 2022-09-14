EU chief proposes electricity market reform and revenue cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU chief proposes electricity market reform and revenue cap

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 9.36am
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AP)
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AP)

The European Commission President has unveiled a plan to cap the revenues of electricity-producing companies that are making extraordinary profits thanks to the war in Ukraine and climate change.

Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that the proposal could raise 140 billion euro (£121 billion) to help people hit by spiralling energy prices.

During her State of the European Union address, Ms von der Leyen said: “These companies are making revenues they never accounted for, they never even dreamt of.

“In our social market economy, profits are OK, they are good. But in these times it is wrong to receive extraordinary record revenues and profits benefiting from war and on the back of consumers.

Ursula von der Leyen
Ms von der Leyen urged reform of the electricity market as she addressed the European Parliament in Strasbourg (AP)

“In these times, profits must be shared and channelled to those who need it the most.

“Our proposal will raise more than 140 billion euro for member states to cushion the blow directly.”

With winter approaching, the 27 EU member countries are struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession. Russia has already cut gas supplies partially or entirely to 13 member countries.

Europe has also been hit by a drought said by experts to be the worst in 500 years.

Ms von der Leyen, dressed in a blue top and yellow jacket – Ukraine’s national colours – also said that the 27-nation bloc’s electricity market must be reformed to properly tackle the energy-price hike crisis that is hurting European businesses and households.

She said that a “deep and comprehensive reform of the electricity market” is required to reduce the influence of natural gas on the way that prices are set. Natural gas is used to power industry, heat homes and offices, and generate electricity.

Even before Russia started its war against Ukraine, many EU member states had been calling for a thorough and structural reform of the bloc’s energy market because they believe that the influence of gas in setting wholesale electricity prices is disproportionate.

“The current electricity market design … is not doing justice to consumers any more,” Ms von der Leyen added.

Von der Leyen address
The address took place at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France (AP)

She also announced that she would be travelling to Kyiv later on Wednesday.

Ms von der Leyen said the EU would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products.

She said she would “discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky”.

The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion by Russia.

Ms von der Leyen also announced that the bloc will provide 100 million euro (£86 million) to rebuild Ukrainian schools destroyed during the invasion.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

The Imperial State Crown (Alastair Grant/PA)
Imperial state crown and Balmoral and Windsor flowers placed on Queen’s coffin
The Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Archbishop’s prayer for ‘thy servant Queen Elizabeth’ in Westminster Hall
Charles leaving Clarence House (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
How many miles has the King travelled in his first week on the throne?
Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, who denies assaulting Dalian Atkinson before the ex-footballer’s death in August 2016, arrives at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)
Dalian Atkinson was killed hours before he was due to attend clinic, jury told
The coffin of the Queen draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage from Buckingham Palace (Ian West/PA)
Queen leaves Buckingham Palace for last time before lying in state
King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Step by step alongside the new King, Camilla supports Charles in his new role
People take part in a Just Stop Oil protest blocking the entrance to the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oil terminal protest ‘not disrespectful’ to Queen, say activists
The Queens coffin (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan not invited to Queen’s funeral
Police on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022.
Viewing areas for procession of Queen’s coffin now full – London City Hall
Pope Francis prays during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
Frail Pope Francis criticises Russia’s war in Ukraine and appeals for peace

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee holidaymaker feared wife would die in Turkish hospital after she collapsed with meningitis
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth