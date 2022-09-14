Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ben Davies demands Tottenham improvement after Champions League defeat in Lisbon

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 10.56am Updated: September 14 2022, 12.56pm
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)
Tottenham’s Ben Davies (right) challenges Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro during a 2-0 Champions League defeat (AP/Armando Franca)

Defender Ben Davies knows Tottenham have to improve if they are going to progress past the group stage in the Champions League.

Spurs conceded two goals in injury time to go down to a 2-0 defeat at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday that leaves them second in Group D after two matches.

They play back-to-back ties with Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt after the international break.

Antonio Conte’s men were far from their best in Lisbon, but were the team pushing for the win until things went wrong at the death.

“It felt like we were always in the game and were always going to create chances, there were spaces, especially when we counter-attacked them,” Davies told Spurs TV.

“But we lacked that final little bit. At the end of the day we lost the game so we have to regroup and move on.

Portugal Soccer Champions League
Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur, Harry Kane, Richarlison and Eric Dier trudge off after the 2-0 Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon (AP/Armando Franca).

“It is tough, it’s a competition we want to play in but if we want to progress we have got to be better than we were.”

Spurs conceded in the 90th minute as Paulinho scored from a corner and then they were punished with the last kick as Arthur Gomes scored a fine individual goal.

Davies was unhappy with the way the first goal went in.

“Gutted really, it was a tough game, a tough place to come,” he said.

“Maybe we weren’t at our best but we were still in the game so we are disappointed to lose a set-piece goal at the end.

“It is very tough because I feel like it is a preventable goal. We stayed in the game, we defended well when we needed to, it is just a disappointing goal to concede all around really, it is not like they cut us open to get it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Runners after finishing the London Marathon (Yui Mok/PA)
London Marathon ballot hopefuls offered non-binary gender option for first time
England’s Beth Mead (centre) and captain Leah Williamson (right) are set to return to club action with Arsenal (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall convinced new WSL season will deliver on quality
Manchester United trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire will be hoping to get into Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad. (Adam Davy/PA/David Davies/PA/Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford doubtful as Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire eye England call-ups
Marcus Rashford has not travelled with Manchester United for their Europa League clash (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Wakefield have a new head coach (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wakefield promote Mark Applegarth to head coach role after Willie Poching exit
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is looking to make up for lost time after injury (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Diogo Jota desperate to become top man for Liverpool after injury nightmare
Todd Boehly has raised the idea of an All-Stars Premier League match (John Walton/PA)
Todd Boehly’s All-Star idea the latest floated in bid to revamp English football
Mark Attanasio has acquired a minority shareholding at Norwich (Nigel French/PA)
Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio acquires minority shareholding in Norwich
David Saker and Michael Hussey have joined England’s T20 World Cup coaching staff (PA)
England add David Saker and Michael Hussey to coaching team for T20 World Cup
Danny Schofield has been sacked by Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge

More from The Courier

Alan Adsley raped three women in Kirkcaldy.
Former paratrooper jailed for sickening series of Fife rapes
Lynn Anderson from Dundee is in Memorial Antalya Hospital, Turkey.
Dundee holidaymaker feared wife would die in Turkish hospital after she collapsed with meningitis
0
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Carphin House at Luthrie, Fife.
Carphin House director in court accused of ignoring weddings ban at Fife venue
Glover Street, Perth. Image: Google.
Police go door to door after serious assault in Perth