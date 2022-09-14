Pedro Almodovar pulls out of first English-language feature film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pedro Almodovar pulls out of first English-language feature film

By Press Association
September 14 2022, 11.28am
Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Spanish film director Pedro Almodovar poses for photographers (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar said he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, A Manual For Cleaning Women, produced by and starring Cate Blanchett.

Almodovar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood he was unable to handle the commitment.

“It has been a very painful decision for me,” he said.

“I have dreamt of working with Cate for such a long time.

Cate Blanchett during the filming for the Graham Norton Show
Cate Blanchett during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (PA)

“Dirty Films has been so generous with me this whole time and I was blinded by excitement, but unfortunately, I no longer feel able to fully realise this film.”

A new director has not been announced yet by Blanchett’s Dirty Films production company.

Almodovar’s brother and business partner confirmed the decision in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Pedro Almodovar is leaving the ‘A Manual for Cleaning Women’ project, which will continue forward with Cate Blanchett,” Agustin Almodovar, who helps his sibling run their El Deseo production company, wrote on Twitter.

A Manual For Cleaning Women is an adaptation of the eponymous collection of short stories by American author Lucia Berlin.

Pedro Almodovar won Oscars for best foreign language film for All About My Mother and for best original screenplay for Talk To Her.

He made his first short in English, The Human Voice, featuring Tilda Swinton, in 2020.

